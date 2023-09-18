The New England Patriots also lost their home game against the Miami Dolphins and started an NFL season with two losses for the first time in 22 years. In 2001, Tom Brady took over as quarterback and led the team to victory in the Super Bowl. A similar comeback with Brady’s successor Mac Jones as playmaker seems unlikely after the 17:24 against the Dolphins on Sunday evening (local time). The Dolphins around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, have two wins and still have their home debut this season ahead of them. Man of the game was running back Raheem Mostert with two touchdowns for the Dolphins.