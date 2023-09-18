Patriots start the NFL with two bankruptcies for the first time since the Brady era
The New England Patriots also lost their home game against the Miami Dolphins and started an NFL season with two losses for the first time in 22 years. In 2001, Tom Brady took over as quarterback and led the team to victory in the Super Bowl. A similar comeback with Brady’s successor Mac Jones as playmaker seems unlikely after the 17:24 against the Dolphins on Sunday evening (local time). The Dolphins around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, have two wins and still have their home debut this season ahead of them. Man of the game was running back Raheem Mostert with two touchdowns for the Dolphins.
In the first game since Aaron Rodgers’ injury, the New York Jets conceded a 10:30 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, who were able to clearly win the second game of the season. At the start, the Cowboys scored 40-0 against the New York Giants. In the California duel between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers left the field as winners. At 30:23, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy impressed with another confident performance. After throwing, he was left without a touchdown pass, but scored one by running into the end zone. His impressive record as an NFL professional is now nine wins in ten games.
Giants make impressive comeback
The New York Giants made history in the NFL after an impressive comeback. At 31:28 at the Arizona Cardinals, the Giants were temporarily behind by 21 points, but New York turned the game around, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The last time the Giants turned such a big deficit into a win was in 1949 against the then Chicago Cardinals.
In Glendale, Arizona, quarterback Jones once carried the ball into the end zone himself, Barkley scored two touchdowns, but had to leave the field in the final phase with an ankle injury. Kicker Graham Gano made the decision with a field goal shortly before the end. In total, the Giants scored 24 points in a row.
Defeat for Detroit Lions – problems at St. Brown
After the surprise against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, professional footballer Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a setback with his Detroit Lions in the US NFL league. In the home premiere, the Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks 31:37 after overtime.
This time the German-American remained without a touchdown; the previous week, St. Brown scored the first of the new NFL season. The wide receiver caught six passes for 102 yards against Seattle.
St. Brown required treatment on his right foot and left calf in the third quarter but was able to continue. The previous week, the Detroit Lions won 21:20 in the league’s opening game against the Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
For fullback Jakob Johnson there was nothing to be gained from the Las Vegas Raiders on the second day of the game against the Buffalo Bills. The Stuttgart team lost 10:38. The Raiders won the opening game against the Denver Broncos (17:16).
