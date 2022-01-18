US sports compact



What you missed on the night in NBA and NHL



Kyrie Irving (l) from the Brookly Nets.

Photo: dpa/Tony Dejak





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Today, among other things: Kyrie Irving continues to rule out vaccination.







Ice hockey: Seider with success of the Red Wings with 22nd assist

The German ice hockey professional Moritz Seider celebrated his second win in a row with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional league. The defender prepared the interim 2-1 in the 3-2 win after extra time at the Buffalo Sabers.

It was Seider’s 22nd assist this season, and no rookie has scored more goals than the 20-year-old. Seider is currently among the favorites for the Best NHL Rookie award, alongside his teammate Lucas Raymond and the Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras.

Philipp Grubauer was also successful with the Seattle Kraken. The international goalkeeper saved 25 of the 27 shots on goal in the 3-2 penalty shoot-out win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Seattle still remains last in the Pacific Division.

Basketball: Kyrie Irving continues to rule out vaccination

Basketball star Kyrie Irving has expressed his refusal of a corona vaccination in more detail than ever before and has ruled out having an injection against the virus after all. “It’s been my decision for a long time and I stand by it,” said the Brooklyn Nets professional on Monday (local time) after the 107:114 defeat at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Because he is not vaccinated against the corona virus, the 29-year-old is not allowed to appear in the Nets’ home games due to the applicable rules in New York. Only recently, in the face of many failures, did the Nets decide to at least use their top performer away from home after they had previously given up on him.







The week-long absence of teammate Kevin Durant, who may be missing from the Nets until the end of February, does not change his attitude. “Kev will be fine. Kev will be fine and we, as his teammates, have to deal with that,” said Irving. “But as far as my life outside of all this goes, I stand firm in my decision. That’s just how it is.”



He also doesn’t understand that his basketball-related decision is constantly being questioned, Irving said. He emphasized how much he enjoys playing for the Nets and with his colleagues, “but I’ve been away long enough to be able to think about all this, to be able to process it and to be able to make this decision, I remain strong”.

The Nets have three of the best players in the league in Irving, Durant and James Harden. Since Harden’s move early in the season, they were seen as a clear contender for the title. However, Irving’s limited availability and now Durant’s injury are causing difficulties for the team. Despite losing to the Cavaliers, the team is still in contention at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Basketball: Schröder has 23 points in Celtics victory

With a strong Dennis Schröder, the Boston Celtics continued their race to catch up in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The international scored 23 points in the 104-92 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and it was the Celtics’ fifth win in the past six games.

Schröder, who scored nine of 16 shots from the field, also contributed nine assists and five rebounds at the unusual lunchtime on the national holiday “Martin Luther King Day”. Top scorer for the Celtics, who now have a balanced record with 22 wins and losses each, was Jayson Tatum with 27 points.

On the other hand, there was less good news from national player Maximilian Kleber. The 29-year-old, who was born in Würzburg and works for the Dallas Mavericks, left the floor limping in the third quarter of the 104:102 against Oklahoma City Thunder and complained of pain in his left knee. By then he had scored eight points and three rebounds in just under 15 minutes of play.

Man of the day was Slovenia’s exceptional Luka Doncic, who with his 41st triple-double now has one more under his belt than the rest of the Mavericks team combined.

