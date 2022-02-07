US sports compact



While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Today, among other things: Schröder shines against the Wagner brothers.







Ice hockey: Schröder shines against the Wagner brothers

National basketball player Dennis Schröder clearly won the duel against the Wagner brothers with NBA record champions Boston Celtics. The 28-year-old from Braunschweig shone with 22 points in the 116:83 at the Orlando Magic. Rookie Franz Wagner scored eight points, his older brother Moritz six.

Schröder was the second-best scorer of the game behind team-mate Jaylen Brown (26 points). The Celtics are eighth in the Eastern Conference after their fifth straight win. Orlando remains the team with the worst record in the league with just 12 wins from 55 games.

Isaiah Hartenstein remained pointless in the 113:136 of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Milwaukee Bucks in just under eight minutes of action. The Bucks trio Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points), Jrue Holiday (27) and Bobby Portis (24) almost single-handedly ensured the champion’s undisputed victory.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 without Maximilian Kleber. Superstar Luka Doncic led the team from Texas to success with a triple double (18 points, ten rebounds, eleven assists). Kleber was out again with a knee injury.







Football: McDaniel succeeds Flores as Dolphins head coach

The Miami Dolphins have unveiled Mike McDaniel as the successor to sacked head coach Brian Flores. The 38-year-old was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He is only the fourth National Football League (NFL) head coach to belong to a minority group.



Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





McDaniel defines himself as multi-ethnic. He succeeds Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins and subsequently filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The league is made up of 32 teams, but alongside McDaniel there are only three other minority head coaches in Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders).

The 49ers receive two third-round draft picks under the “Rooney Rule” as compensation for training a minority assistant. McDaniel has been under contract at San Francisco for the past five seasons.

Last Tuesday, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, where he was a candidate. The league is “in a way racially segregated and run like a plantation,” the indictment said: “The 32 team owners – none of them black – benefit significantly from the work of the NFL players, 70 percent of whom are black. ” The NFL initially defended itself against the allegations.

