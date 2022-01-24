US sports compact



Moritza Wagner (l) tries to stop DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls.

Photo: AP/Joe Skipper





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: Wagner brothers convince at Magic-Sieg.







Basketball: Wagner brothers with strong 41 points in Magic victory

A total of 41 points from Moritz and Franz Wagner helped the Orlando Magic to an unexpected home win over the Chicago Bulls. Moritz Wagner scored 23 points at 114:95 on Sunday evening (local time), his younger brother Franz recorded 18 points in the NBA team’s only ninth win of the season. “In the last few games we have had phases in which we collapsed completely, especially in the third quarter,” said Franz Wagner of the German Press Agency. “Of course, they had a run today, but right after that we did two three-pointers and a dunk after a counter-attack. I think that’s how you have to react to good actions from the other team and that’s why we won.”

The Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat but were without Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green and Alex Caruso. DeMar DeRozan was the best shooter of the game with 41 points and in the meantime fought a war of words with Moritz Wagner. “He has no fear. He gets under the skin of other players and is not afraid of what happens. That changes the momentum,” said Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley. Wagner himself did not want to comment on the scene and simply said: “I fouled someone and he was angry and that was it. The scene is completely irrelevant to me. Stuff happens.”







While Dennis Schröder put on an unremarkable performance with seven points and five assists, the outstanding Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to an important win in the fight for the playoffs. Tatum scored 51 points – 48 in the first three quarters – in the 116-87 against the Washington Wizards. Prior to the game, the Celtics All-Star (eighth in the East) had not hit any of his 17 three-pointer attempts, this time sinking nine three-pointers.

Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks get rolling. With a 104:91 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Texans got their eleventh win from the past 13 games. The outstanding player was Luka Doncic with 37 points, eleven rebounds and nine assists. Kleber got seven points.

Ice hockey: Stützle scores the winning goal when the Senators make it 2-1

National ice hockey player Tim Stützle shot the Ottawa Senators to their twelfth win of the season. A good week after his 20th birthday, he scored 2-1 on Sunday (local time) and scored his seventh goal of the season. “I think all three away games were good. Everyone worked hard. It’s always tough away from home. But we didn’t look for excuses, we just did our job and deserved the win,” said Stützle after three defeats in a row, two of them away from home.



Football: Dramatic end for Brady and the Buccaneers

For football star Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the dream of successfully defending the NFL title was shattered dramatically early on. Despite catching up, the Florida team lost 27:30 to the Los Angels Rams. It could have been Brady’s last game.

“I haven’t given it much thought,” said the 44-year-old, seven-time NFL champion, who was 3:27 behind with his team. “We look from day to day and see where we stand.” Brady has said he wants to play at 45 and beyond, but hasn’t made a commitment to the franchise yet.

Tampa Bay first equalized a 13:27 deficit in the final quarter and thought it was in overtime. But a field goal four seconds before the end of Rams kicker Matt Gay prevented the title holder from catching up.

The Kansas City Chiefs with their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it into the next round that night with an offensive spectacle against the Buffalo Bills. At 42:36 after extra time there were three lead changes and 25 points in the last two minutes of regular time. A field goal saved the Chiefs in overtime, in which a touchdown sealed progression.

