Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators).

Photo: dpa/Sean Kilpatrick





Among other things today: setback for ice hockey player Tim Stützle with the Ottawa Senators.







Hockey: Ovechkin overtakes Draisaitl at the top of the NHL scorer list

Leon Draisaitl is no longer this season’s top NHL forward. Russia superstar Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 27th goal of the season in the 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night (local time), replacing the 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers forward at the top of the scoring list. The Oilers game against the Chicago Blackhawks was one of several encounters that did not take place as planned due to too many corona-related player absences. Draisaitl won’t be back on the ice until Thursday (local time) against the Florida Panthers.

Ice hockey: Stützle loses with Ottawa

Ice hockey player Tim Stützle has suffered another setback with the Ottawa Senators after two wins in a row in the North American professional league NHL. The penultimate table in the Atlantic Division lost 3-1 at home to the Buffalo Sabers, and Stützle’s assist to make it 1-1 in the meantime could not prevent the defeat.







Attacker Stützle apparently coped well with his corona disease, which caused him to fail at the beginning of the year. The 20-year-old had already scored a point when he returned to the ice last Sunday in the 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers with superstar Leon Draisaitl.

Basketball: Warriors easily against Pistons – Curry back

The Golden State Warriors convincingly won their NBA home game against the Detroit Pistons. In the first of seven home games in a row, the title favorite in the North American basketball league scored 102:86 on Tuesday evening (local time) and was already leading 66:38 at half-time. Steph Curry was able to play again after his injury break and recorded 18 points, Klay Thompson had 21 points.



With the victory, the Warriors reduced the gap to the Phoenix Suns again after their weak phase. In the only other game of the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves won 112-110 against the New York Knicks.

Baseball: Helmig signs with the Phillies

The German youngster Lou Helmig has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies from Major League Baseball (MLB). The 18-year-old was signed by German champions Heidenheim Heideköpfe during the “international signing phase,” the German Baseball and Softball Association (DBV) announced on Tuesday.

Helmig is the fifth German tied to an MLB organization. Max Kepler from Berlin plays for the Minnesota Twins, while Markus Solbach (Detroit Tigers), Niklas Rimmel (Minnesota Twins) and Lucas Dunn (St. Louis Cardinals) are active in the minor leagues.

Outfielder Helmig, who played at the men’s European Championships and the U23 World Championships last summer, will take part in spring training for the minor league teams in the spring. Then he is assigned to a team.

