Leon Draisaitl.

Photo: dpa/Jeff Roberson





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: Draisaitl and the Oilers continue to lose.







Ice Hockey: Draisaitl concedes seventh defeat in a row – Stützle scores

Superstar Leon Draisaitl is still deep in crisis with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The Oilers conceded their seventh loss in a row with a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers and have been waiting for a sense of achievement for over a month.

Draisaitl was unlucky in 22:29 minutes ice time, in 2022 the German national player only scored three points in five games after his outstanding quota up to that point.

In the scorer ranking, the Cologne native is still in second place with 54 points behind the Russian superstar Alexander Owetschkin (56 points), but the chances of participating in the play-offs with the Oilers are getting smaller and smaller.

Youngster Tim Stützle has even fewer prospects with the Ottawa Senators. Even the sixth goal of the season by the German junior international could not prevent the 4:6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the 22nd defeat. With just 11 wins, the Senators remain the second worst team in the east.







Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer celebrated the only win by a German professional with the Seattle Kraken. The 30-year-old saved 23 of 25 shots in the 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks to secure his second straight win.

Basketball: Kleber loses with the Mavs against the feared opponent



National basketball player Maximilian Kleber lost again with the Dallas Mavericks against feared opponents Phoenix Suns. Despite a long lead, the Mavs conceded their ninth loss in a row against the Suns with 101:109. Kleber showed a mixed performance. The 29-year-old scored nine points in 27:08 minutes of play with a low rate, contributing five rebounds, four assists and one block.

Dallas is sixth after four wins in a row, but still on course for the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Texans’ best pitcher was once again Luka Doncic with 28 points, while Devin Booker also contributed 28 points for Phoenix. The Suns remain the best team in the league with just nine losses ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Warriors let something tear off with their 13th defeat. Even the strong superstar Steven Curry could not prevent the 117:121 after overtime against the Indiana Pacers with 39 points.

(RP/SID/dpa)