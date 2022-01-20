US sports compact



While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Olympics: US broadcaster NBC reports about corona concerns from home

The US television station NBC will report largely from home during the Olympic Games in Beijing due to the tense corona situation. As the media group announced, with the exception of the opening ceremony, no commentator and moderator teams will be sent to China. Only a few interviewers and a few other reporters are planned in the Chinese capital.

“The Beijing model will be similar to Tokyo in that the heart of our Olympic operation will be in Stamford, Connecticut at the NBC Sports headquarters,” executive producer Molly Solomon told USA Today. In particular, the fear of long quarantine stays after positive corona tests led to this decision. In order to always ensure a certain quality, the staff is “divided between the two cities,” she explained.

It was only in 2014 that NBC extended its broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games, which had been valid since 1988, for a gigantic sum of 7.75 billion US dollars until 2032. The German broadcasters ARD and ZDF also had significant savings in staff for reporting from Beijing in December announced, the main transmission center was moved to Mainz.







Basketball: Mavericks with fourth win in a row in the NBA: Doncic with 41 points

The Dallas Mavericks continue to form in the NBA and also won their home game against the Toronto Raptors. Luka Doncic excelled with 41 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and led his team to a 102:98 against the Canadians on Wednesday evening (local time). National basketball player Maxi Kleber went on the field without a basket in his 25th minute, but still played his part in the 26th win of the season for the Mavericks, who currently sit fifth in the Western Conference.

In addition, because the Utah Jazz lost 111-116 to the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies lost 114-126 to defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Mavericks reduced the gap to the two teams immediately in front of them.



In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics lost 102-111 to the Charlotte Hornets. Dennis Schröder hit five of his eight three-point attempts and scored a total of 24 points, but was unable to avoid defeat. The Celtics are therefore still on the spot and have to fear for participation in the playoffs. At least the losses of the Raptors and the Washington Wizards, who lost 118-119 to the Brooklyn Nets, kept the gaps to the teams in eighth and ninth place constant for the Celtics in tenth place.

Against a top form Joel Embiid with 50 points, the Orlando Magic had no resources and lost 110-123 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Franz Wagner had eleven rebounds and nine points, his brother Moritz Wagner had six points and two rebounds.

