McDavid, a congenial partner of Germany's star player Leon Draisaitl, secured the title as the fastest player for the fourth time and also showed his exceptional talent in shot precision and stick handling. The top eight point collectors then competed in a penalty shootout against a goalkeeper they had previously chosen. The sextet with the most points overall was admitted to the final: the obstacle course. As the last starter, McDavid set the best time and relegated his Canadian compatriot Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and the American Austin Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) to the other places in the overall standings.