“You have to be clear about where we stand,” said Pistons coach Monty Williams: “Nobody wants something like that to stick with them and the bottom line is that it’s my job. Coaches are measured by their performance.” The next defeat also left its mark on Cunningham: “It weighs on us every day,” explained the 22-year-old, but we have to continue to “stimulate each other” and “hold each other accountable, more than ever”.