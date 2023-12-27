Basketball: Wagner impresses in Orlando's win in Washington
An outstanding Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to victory over the Washington Wizards. The basketball world champion was the top scorer in the North American professional league NBA on Tuesday (local time) with 28 points in his team's 127:119 (63:60) win in the US capital. The 22-year-old also had eight rebounds and nine assists.
With their second win in a row, the Magic have finally overcome the negative series of four defeats in a row and are still on course for the playoffs in the East. “When we let the ball run, we usually win and have the most fun,” said Berlin-born Wagner. Brother Moritz got eleven points.
The Los Angeles Clippers with national team center Daniel Theis were also able to win again after two defeats. The playoff contender won against the Charlotte Hornets 113:104 (55:50). Theis scored ten points for the team from California.
The Detroit Pistons lost 112:118 (54:61) against the Brooklyn Nets for the 27th time in a row, setting an NBA negative record. No team has suffered such a series of defeats in a single season before. “Nobody wants something like that attached to them,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said.
Basketball: 27th bankruptcy in a row – Pistons set NBA negative record
The Detroit Pistons have set an ignominious negative record in the NBA professional basketball league. The team from Michigan lost 112:118 against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night and suffered their 27th defeat in a row.
Even the 41 points from top scorer Cade Cunningham were not enough to celebrate their first success since October 28th. Detroit, which won the NBA title in 1989, 1990 and 2004, surpassed the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010/11) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013/14). The two teams recently had a similar horror series with 26 defeats in a row in one season.
“You have to be clear about where we stand,” said Pistons coach Monty Williams: “Nobody wants something like that to stick with them and the bottom line is that it’s my job. Coaches are measured by their performance.” The next defeat also left its mark on Cunningham: “It weighs on us every day,” explained the 22-year-old, but we have to continue to “stimulate each other” and “hold each other accountable, more than ever”.
If the Pistons lose the next game at the Boston Celtics on Friday night, the next negative record would be set: The Philadelphia 76ers once suffered a total of 28 bankruptcies in a row at the end of the 2014/15 season and at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.
#sports #compact #Wagner #convinces #Orlando39s #victory #Washington
Leave a Reply