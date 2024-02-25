NBA: Victory for Orlando in the last second
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner celebrated a victory in literally the last second with their club Orlando Magic in the NBA. Her teammate Paolo Banchero converted a mid-range shot to take the lead eight tenths before the final siren against the league's bottom team, the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old all-star was fouled and then increased from the line to make the final score 112:109.
The Wagner brothers each contributed 14 points to Orlando's third win in a row; Banchero, who was suffering from health problems, was the best thrower for the Magic, who were balanced in this respect, with 15 points. Orlando remains firmly involved in the race for a direct play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.
In contrast, world champion captain Dennis Schröder and the Brooklyn Nets' chances of reaching the finals are dwindling more and more after their 35th defeat in the 56th game of the season. Schröder, who came off the bench as usual, only converted four of his 14 shots from the field (nine points) in the Nets' 86:101 win over the top team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Isaiah Hartenstein also left the field as a loser; the New York Knicks and the German-American lost to league leaders Boston Celtics 102:116. Hartenstein had six points and seven rebounds.
NHL: Oilers suffer third defeat in a row
After flying high, the Edmonton Oilers have landed back down to earth in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The team around Leon Draisaitl and superstar Connor McDavid clearly lost the “Battle of Alberta” against the Calgary Flames 3:6 and suffered their third defeat in a row. Draisaitl scored the interim 2:3 through Zach Hyman.
The Oilers, who won 16 games in a row from the end of December to the end of January, have now suffered six defeats in the last ten meetings and are starting to have to worry again in the play-off race.
Tim Stützle, on the other hand, achieved a rare success with the Ottawa Senators. The Viersen native was the only one to score in the penalty shootout against champions Vegas Golden Knights; the Sens won 4-3, but are only third from last in the Eastern Conference.
Philipp Grubauer lost 2:5 with Seattle Kraken against Minnesota Wild, the goalie saved 17 of 18 shots on goal after being substituted for Joey Daccord in the middle third.
Nico Sturm, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, lost 4-2 to the Nashville Predators with the San Jose Sharks, who were defeated in the play-off race. The runner-up world champion remained without a goal.
