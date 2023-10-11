Basketball: After the World Cup title – Franz and Moritz Wagner celebrate victory in their first NBA test
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner started the preparatory games for the new NBA season with a victory around a month after the gold triumph in Manila. With Orlando Magic, the German brother duo won the friendly against the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday night with 122:105. While Franz Wagner put up nine points as a starter, Moritz had six points and five rebounds off the bench.
On September 10th, the Wagners sensationally won the World Cup title with the German national team in Manila. With Orlando they want to get a taste of the play-in tournament for the play-offs in the new season, which begins on the night of October 26th with the home game against the Houston Rockets. In the previous season, the team from Florida only came 13th in the East.
Franz Wagner in particular could make another leap in his third NBA year after averaging 18.6 points last season. Together with the 20-year-old Paolo Banchero, whose US national team defeated the Germans in the semi-finals in Manila, the 22-year-old forms a promising scoring duo.
Basketball: Doncic celebrated during a short stint in Madrid
First big cheers, then off to the bench: Basketball superstar Luka Doncic was celebrated on his return to Madrid, but instead of a big gala, the fans only saw a short appearance. Due to a calf strain, the Dallas Mavericks playmaker was only able to play for the first 4:59 minutes of the preseason game with his former club and EuroLeague champion Real Madrid on Tuesday. He then had to watch as the Texans lost their third test of the new NBA season 123-127. After all, Doncic put up nine points in a short time.
Doncic sustained the injury during training on Monday, after which the decision was made to rest the 24-year-old for most of the guest appearance in the Spanish capital. The 2.01 meter tall giant looks back on a strenuous summer after being eliminated in the quarter-finals with the national team at the World Cup in Asia.
The Slovenian, who played for Real from 2012 to 2018 and won the EuroLeague there, among other things, did not want to miss out on playing in his former adopted home. Before the game there was a tribute from Real President Florentino Perez, while Doncic was celebrated by the supporters.
Meanwhile, Maximilian Kleber managed no points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time for the Madrilenians, who are already back in full league and EuroLeague rhythm. The Mavericks had previously lost two tests against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi. The final test will be next Saturday against the Detroit Pistons before Doncic and Co. face the San Antonio Spurs at the start of the season on October 26th.
Ice hockey: Exceptional talent Bedard with a successful NHL debut
Exceptional talent Connor Bedard celebrated a successful debut in the North American ice hockey league NHL alongside national player Lukas Reichel. The 18-year-old Canadian provided his first assist in the 4-2 win for his Chicago Blackhawks at the start of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins led by superstar Sidney Crosby.
Bedard, number 1 pick in the most recent NFL draft, played a part in the guests’ comeback, who came back from a 2-0 deficit. Crosby (32nd) scored the second goal for Pittsburgh before center Bedard helped set up Ryan Donato (36th). Cole Guttman (41′), Jason Dickinson (56′) and Nick Foligno (59′) secured Chicago’s first win of the season with their goals.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bedard told ESPN, “but it’s a long season, we have to keep it up.” He called meeting the great Crosby right at the start of his NHL career “pretty cool.” Bedard was on the ice for 21:29 minutes, Reichel 14:45.
