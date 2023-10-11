First big cheers, then off to the bench: Basketball superstar Luka Doncic was celebrated on his return to Madrid, but instead of a big gala, the fans only saw a short appearance. Due to a calf strain, the Dallas Mavericks playmaker was only able to play for the first 4:59 minutes of the preseason game with his former club and EuroLeague champion Real Madrid on Tuesday. He then had to watch as the Texans lost their third test of the new NBA season 123-127. After all, Doncic put up nine points in a short time.