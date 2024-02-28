Basketball: Wagner brothers win German NBA duel with Schröder
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner won the German duel with national team captain Dennis Schröder in the NBA. The two brothers and the Orlando Magic defeated Schröder's Brooklyn Nets 108:81. Franz Wagner impressed as his team's best thrower with 21 points, followed by Moritz Wagner with 16 points. Schröder scored 15 points on the opposing side.
“It was an important game for us, considering how the last two games against them went,” said Franz Wagner, referring to the previous defeats against Brooklyn: “I was very happy with how focused everyone was throughout the whole game “Orlando is still in the race for a direct play-off place in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is in eleventh place.
Maximilian Kleber suffered a defeat. The 32-year-old lost with the Dallas Mavericks to the Cleveland Cavaliers 119:121. Star player Luka Doncic couldn't prevent the second defeat in a row with 45 points, Kleber got four points. Without Isaiah Hartenstein, the New York Knicks lost 92:115 to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ice hockey: Seider on the road to success – defeats for Stützle and Co.
German ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider continued his winning streak in the North American NHL. The 22-year-old defeated the Washington Capitals 8-3 with the Detroit Red Wings and celebrated their sixth win in a row, to which he contributed an assist. As fourth in the Atlantic Division, Detroit can still have hopes of making the play-offs.
However, the other German NHL players suffered defeats. Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 4-1 to the Nashville Predators. The 22-year-old provided an assist on his team's only goal, which is in last place in the Atlantic Division.
John-Jason Peterka lost with the Buffalo Sabers 2:3 at the Florida Panthers and remained without a scorer point, while Nico Sturm suffered a 2:7 defeat with the San Jose Sharks against the New Jersey Devils. The 28-year-old gave the Sharks the lead at the start, but ultimately couldn't prevent their fourth defeat in a row.
