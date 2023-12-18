Basketball: Next clear defeat for the Orlando Magic and the Wagner brothers against Boston
The Orlando Magic with the world champion brothers Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner lost again in the NBA against the Boston Celtics. Two days after the 111:128, there was a 97:114 against the record champions on Sunday. The Celtics are now at the top of the Eastern Conference with 20 wins and just five losses. The Magic entered the basketball duel in fourth place and have 16 wins and 9 defeats. However, there have been five of them in the last six games. In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers have now moved past the Magic.
The Wagner brothers didn't have a good day on offense. Franz Wagner only hit 3 of his 14 shot attempts from the game and finished the game with 8 points. Moritz Wagner had six points. The best thrower at the TD Garden in Boston was Paolo Banchero with 36 points. But that wasn't enough against the Celtics' balanced output, in which all five starting players scored double-digit points. The best thrower for the Celtics was Jaylen Brown with 31 points.
The Bucks impressed 128:119 against the Houston Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks player with the most rebounds in the game. He already had the record for most points and assists in the Milwaukee Bucks jersey. He is one of only four players to hold the records in the three most important categories for a team. The others are Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Garnett with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ice hockey: Next setback for Stützle and Ottawa
Tim Stützle suffered another setback with the Ottawa Senators in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. Despite an assist from the striker, Ottawa lost 3-6 to the Vegas Golden Knights and remains bottom of the Atlantic Division.
There was also a defeat for Lukas Reichel with the Chicago Blackhawks. The six-time Stanley Cup champions were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 3-4 and remain last in the Central Division.
There was nothing to gain for the San Jose Sharks without Nico Sturm. The Sharks had no chance at 2:6 at the Colorado Avalanche and remain at the bottom of the Pacific Division.
American Football: 49ers complete division victory in NFL
The San Francisco 49ers became the first NFL team to win their division. The Super Bowl contenders won 45:29 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and, after six wins in a row, can no longer be pushed out of first place in the NFC West. The 49ers had already qualified for the play-offs last week. However, for the best starting position in the play-offs and one more week of rest, the 49ers have to have the best record of all teams in the NFC and still have the best chance of doing so with 11 wins in 14 games.
The Baltimore Ravens, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7, also qualified for the play-offs. Quarterback Lamar Jackson played a strong game and used his speed to get out of difficult situations on several occasions. With the ball in his hands, he ran for 97 yards. Like the 49ers, the Ravens have 11 wins in 14 games, making them the best team in the AFC. Both teams will meet next.
The Dallas Cowboys can also plan to participate in the playoffs. Despite the surprisingly clear 10:31 defeat against the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys have secured the knockout phase of the NFL season. The setback in the fight for the best record in the NFC could be expensive for the Cowboys. Still undefeated at home, the defeat in Buffalo was the fourth in the seventh away game of the season. A home advantage in the playoffs would be particularly valuable for the Cowboys.
Basketball: NBA professional Hartenstein would like to play for the national team
NBA professional Isaiah Hartenstein has made his interest in the German national basketball team clear, but does not expect to be nominated for the Olympic squad. “I definitely want to play in the future. If I'm invited and I'm fit, then I'll definitely play. But they're doing a good job now, so you can't complain. They have now won gold and probably want to play with the same team again,” said the New York Knicks center on the sidelines of the away games in Los Angeles. “I don’t think I’ll be invited to the Olympics under any circumstances.”
He last had contact with national coach Gordon Herbert before the World Cup. “Last year I wasn’t invited and neither this year. In the years before that I was either injured and didn't play or, when I was still in Houston, they said I should stay there,” said the 25-year-old, whose German father Florian Hartenstein also lived after his time at college in the USA played in the Bundesliga. Isaiah Hartenstein's mother is American and he was born in Eugene, Oregon.
Hartenstein, who plays the same position as world champion Daniel Theis, said he doesn't hold any grudges because of his exclusion. “I understand that. They have this core of people who are always there.” If the German Basketball Association approaches him and wants “me to play and be healthy and everything is fine with an NBA contract, then play I. But I don’t want to force it either.”
Hartenstein is having a strong season as a substitute for the Knicks, averaging almost 20 minutes on the court. During this time he is averaging six points and six rebounds per game. He recorded twelve points and ten rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday evening (local time). He is playing his sixth NBA season.
American Football: Chiefs end losing streak in NFL – Falcons lose connection
Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs won the away game at the New England Patriots after two recent defeats in the NFL and preserved the chance of home advantage in the play-offs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made two missed throws in the 27:17 on Sunday, but also had two touchdown passes in an ultimately unchallenged success. With pop superstar Taylor Swift in the stadium, Travis Kelce had a poor game for the Chiefs by his standards, catching just five passes for 28 yards. The Chiefs now have nine wins and five defeats.
The team was unable to reduce the deficit to the Miami Dolphins because the team from Florida had no trouble against the New York Jets even without the ailing pass receiver Tyreek Hill and won 30-0. The Dolphins have ten wins this season.
In the NFC South, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints won one game and both have seven wins and seven losses. The Saints won 24:6 at the New York Giants, the Bucs defeated the Green Bay Packers 34:20. The Atlanta Falcons, on the other hand, unexpectedly lost 7:9 to the Carolina Panthers, who had previously left the field as losers after 12 of 13 games. The Falcons lost touch with the division leaders with the same number of points and only have a theoretical chance of making the play-offs.
