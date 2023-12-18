The San Francisco 49ers became the first NFL team to win their division. The Super Bowl contenders won 45:29 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and, after six wins in a row, can no longer be pushed out of first place in the NFC West. The 49ers had already qualified for the play-offs last week. However, for the best starting position in the play-offs and one more week of rest, the 49ers have to have the best record of all teams in the NFC and still have the best chance of doing so with 11 wins in 14 games.