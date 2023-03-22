National ice hockey player Moritz Seider won the away game at the St. Louis Blues with the Detroit Red Wings and kept the small play-off hopes alive. The team scored 3-2 on Tuesday evening (local time). Thomas Greiss was not used by the Blues. Philipp Grubauer was also dropped from the matchday squad and was not on the ice in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. Due to the success, the Kraken stay on the heels of the Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl in the table of the Western Conference.