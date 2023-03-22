US sports compact Wagner brothers shine in Orlando win
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Wagner brothers with 35 points in the Orlando Magic home win
The Orlando Magic around the Berlin brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have won a home win in the US basketball league NBA. There was a 122:112 against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening (local time), Franz Wagner had a good 20 points and six assists. Moritz Wagner, who was not used recently, played almost 14 minutes and scored 15 points during this time.
The Magic still have small hopes of making the play-ins, which will award the final two playoff tickets of the Eastern Conference. With only nine remaining main round games, the team can no longer afford to lose.
Hockey: Seiders Red Wings keep NHL playoff hopes alive
National ice hockey player Moritz Seider won the away game at the St. Louis Blues with the Detroit Red Wings and kept the small play-off hopes alive. The team scored 3-2 on Tuesday evening (local time). Thomas Greiss was not used by the Blues. Philipp Grubauer was also dropped from the matchday squad and was not on the ice in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-4 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. Due to the success, the Kraken stay on the heels of the Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl in the table of the Western Conference.
Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka also suffered defeats with their teams. Stützle lost with the Ottawa Senators 1:2 at the league’s top team, the Boston Bruins. The Buffalo Sabers were 3-7 at the Nashville Predators, with Peterka having an assist.
#sports #compact #Wagner #brothers #shine #Orlando #victory
Leave a Reply