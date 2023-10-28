The French prodigy Victor Wembanyama celebrated a much-noticed debut victory. The 19-year-old top pick really turned up the heat especially in the decisive phase against the Houston Rockets and had a total of 21 points and twelve rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 126:122 overtime win – his first double-double in the strongest basketball league of the world. “It’s just a win, but it’s a day I’ll remember,” said Wembanyama, who initially saved his team in extra time and then added: “I’m proud of what we did tonight .”