NBA: Wagner brothers shine in Magic victory
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their second victory in the second NBA game. In the 102:97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Franz Wagner became his team’s top scorer with 23 points, while his older brother Moritz contributed 17 points and nine rebounds.
His first defeat with the Toronto Raptors was suffered by national team captain Dennis Schröder, who had ten points and ten assists in the 103:104 after overtime against the Chicago Bulls.
Luka Doncic once again achieved the outstanding individual performance of the matchday. The top star of the Dallas Mavericks put up 49 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the Mavs’ 125:120 win against the Brooklyn Nets. National player Maximilian Kleber collected five rebounds, but was unable to make a basket.
The French prodigy Victor Wembanyama celebrated a much-noticed debut victory. The 19-year-old top pick really turned up the heat especially in the decisive phase against the Houston Rockets and had a total of 21 points and twelve rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 126:122 overtime win – his first double-double in the strongest basketball league of the world. “It’s just a win, but it’s a day I’ll remember,” said Wembanyama, who initially saved his team in extra time and then added: “I’m proud of what we did tonight .”
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was impressed by the youngster’s performance in his second NBA game: “He’s obviously a fighter. He is determined and will do anything to win. But that’s how they all are.”
Defending champion Denver Nuggets, led by superstar Nikola Jokic (22 points, twelve rebounds), won their second win in the second game with a 108:104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Isiah Hartenstein contributed eight points, two rebounds and one assist to the New York Knicks’ first win of the season (126:120 at the Atlanta Hawks).
Rangers win first MLB finals game
The Texas Rangers won the opener of the MLB World Series. In the first of seven possible final games in the North American Baseball League, the team from Arlington defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in a real thriller. The decision was only made in the 11th inning. The second match in the best-of-seven series will take place again on Sunday (local time) at the home stadium of the Texas Rangers.
Both teams made it into the playoffs as wildcard teams and were surprisingly able to qualify for the World Series. While the Texas Rangers have never won the championship, the Arizona Diamondbacks last won the coveted World Series in 2001.
Fifth NHL defeat: Buffalo loses despite Peterka’s goal
Ice hockey runner-up JJ Peterka’s third goal of the season wasn’t enough for the Bufallo Sabers. The German national player’s team lost 4:5 (2:2, 1:1, 1:2) in the North American NHL professional league to the New Jersey Devils on Friday (local time). The Sabers are currently the worst team in the East with a record of 3:5 wins.
Things look even worse for Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks. After the 0:3 (0:2, 0:0, 0:1) at the Carolina Hurricanes, the team from California is the only NHL team to remain without a win after eight games. Finn Teuvo Teravainen scored three times for the Hurricanes. Defending champion Vegas Golden Knights suffered their first defeat after seven wins at the start, 3:4 (2:2, 0:0, 1:1, 0:1) after overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Buffalo Bills back on the road to success in the NFL
The Buffalo Bills around star quarterback Josh Allen have returned to the road to success in the US professional football league NFL. After the surprising defeat against the New England Patriots last Sunday, the team from the US state of New York won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24:18 (17:10) on Thursday evening (local time).
With a record of 5:3 wins, the Bills still have their sights set on playoff participation. The Buccaneers, the former team of retired superstar Tom Brady, have three wins and four defeats. But participation in the finals in January is not yet out of reach for the Florida franchise.
Allen threw two touchdown passes and made an interception to the opponent, and he also ran the ball into the end zone himself once. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield also threw for two touchdowns.
#sports #compact #Wagner #brothers #shine #Magic #victory #NBA