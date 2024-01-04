Basketball: Wagner brothers lose overtime thriller
In an overtime thriller, basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner suffered their next setback with the Orlando Magic. The team from Florida lost the open exchange of blows with the Sacramento Kings 135:138 and suffered their third defeat in a row in the North American professional league NBA.
The decision in favor of the hosts was only made after ten minutes of extra time. Franz Wagner only had six points in five minutes of playing time in the game, his brother Moritz was on the field for around 13 minutes and had two points, two assists and three rebounds.
Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, continue to be in good form in the new year. In their second game of 2024, the world champion team celebrated their second victory with a 116:111 win against the Memphis Grizzlies; Schröder contributed 16 points, five assists and seven rebounds to the success. The play-off places remain a long way away for the Raptors.
Better placed in the West are Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers, who consolidated their position in the top group with their fourth win in a row. The Californians won 131:122 against the Phoenix Suns; in 20 minutes, Theis had six points, one assist and three rebounds.
Isaiah Hartenstein impressed with ten points and a strong 20 rebounds in his New York Knicks' victory; the team from the “Big Apple” beat the Chicago Bulls 116:100. The Dallas Mavericks were also successful without Maximilian Kleber. In the 126:97 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic was once again the outstanding player with 41 points, while Kyrie Irving also scored 29 points.
Football: Purdy and Tagovailoa start as quarterbacks in the NFL Pro Bowl
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback in the NFL Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers. The American Football League announced the two squads for its annual all-star format on Wednesday (local time).
This again takes place a week before the Super Bowl. On February 4th, the all-star teams from the AFC and NFC conferences will play in Orlando according to so-called flag football rules, as they did last year. This version of football is essentially contactless and tackles are not allowed.
Purdy is one of nine San Francisco 49ers players named to the Pro Bowl; no other team sends more players to the All-Star Game. The 49ers are currently the best team in the National Football Conference. Tagovailoa plays for the Miami Dolphins, currently the second best team in the American Football Conference.
Fans, players and coaches voted in the All-Star election. Like last year, former quarterback stars and brothers Eli and Peyton Manning will coach the two All-Star teams.
