NBA: Wagner brothers lose again with Orlando
A good basketball world champion Franz Wagner was not enough for the Orlando Magic against former champions Golden State Warriors. The team from Florida lost in the North American professional league NBA on Tuesday (local time) with 115:121 (55:55) in San Francisco despite 25 points from Wagner and lost for the second time in a row. With a record of 19:14 wins, Orlando is still on course for the playoffs as fifth in the East.
Franz Wagner confirmed his top form with the seven-time NBA champion. Only Paolo Banchero was better than the 22-year-old at Orlando with 27 points and twelve rebounds. Moritz Wagner scored twelve points. The best thrower in a long-even match was superstar Stephen Curry with 36 points.
Edmonton extends NHL winning streak: Draisaitl with goal and assist
Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have extended their winning streak in the North American professional league NHL. The exceptional German striker scored a goal and an assist in the 5:2 (1:1, 2:2, 2:0) win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (local time). This was the sixth win in a row for Edmonton. With 19 wins after 35 games, the Oilers have the playoff ranks back in their sights after their false start.
Draisaitl scored his 18th goal of the season to make it 4-2 (42nd minute) and assisted Zach Hyman (29th) in making it 2-0 for the 24th time this season. Teammate Connor McDavid did even better, scoring once and contributing four assists. The 26-year-old Canadian surpassed the 900-point mark (317 goals and 586 assists) in his 602nd league game. Only ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny needed fewer games to reach 900 points.
Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 3:6 (0:5, 1:0, 2:1) to the Vancouver Canucks after a weak first third. Stützle prepared both goals by Wladimir Tarasenko (41st/58th) with his assists 27 and 28 this season.
Defender Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings can dream of participating in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after beating the San Jose Sharks 5:3 (1:1, 1:1, 3:1). David Perron turned the game around for the eleven-time NHL champions with two goals (51st/59th) in the final third. The Sharks are still missing Nico Sturm due to an upper body injury. The 28-year-old last played for the NHL team with the lowest points in mid-December.
For Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks, the playoff spots are far away. The team from the US state of Illinois lost 3-0 to the Nashville Predators (0-1, 0-0, 0-2) and has the second-worst record in the West after San Jose.
