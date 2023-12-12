Basketball: Wagner brothers lead Orlando to the next victory
The strong basketball world champion Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their next success in the North American professional league NBA. In the 104:94 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wagner scored 19 points and collected eight rebounds and four assists. His older brother Moritz Wagner contributed eight points to the Florida team's 16th win of the season. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.
Dennis Schröder's Toronto Raptors are in a worse position, suffering their fourth defeat in a row at 130:136 at the New York Knicks and are in eleventh place in the East. World champion captain Schröder had 20 points, while the Knicks' German Isaiah Hartenstein collected eleven points.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks won 120:113 at the Memphis Grizzlies even without the injured Maximilian Kleber. Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic was once again the outstanding player for the Mavericks, who are in third place in the West, with 35 points. On the Grizzlies side, Jaren Jackson Jr. countered with 41 points.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons suffered their 20th defeat in a row at 123:131 against the Indiana Pacers. The Houston Rockets last had such a negative run in the 2020/21 season. The Philadelphia 76ers had to accept 26 bankruptcies in a row in 2013/14, and Detroit is now six defeats short of this historically bad series.
Ice hockey: Peterka's twelfth NHL goal of the season
Thanks to John-Jason Peterka's twelfth goal of the season, the Buffalo Sabers have ended their negative streak in their own stadium in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. After three home defeats in a row, the team won 5-2 against the Arizona Coyotes. Peterka scored the goal in the second third to make it 4-1, making the German the most successful shooter on his team.
Overall, however, Buffalo's performance is still too fluctuating. With twelve wins from 29 games, the Sabers are 13th in the Eastern Conference. They are seven places behind Dennis Seider's Detroit Reds Wings, whose form curve is pointing downwards. At 3:6 at the Dallas Stars, the Red Wings suffered their third defeat in a row, with Seider remaining scoreless.
Football: Dolphins and Packers surprisingly lose
The two playoff contenders Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers suffered surprising defeats in the US professional football league NFL at the end of the 14th matchday. The Dolphins, who have one of the best offenses in the league, lost at home against the Tennessee Titans 27:28 on Monday evening (local time) despite having a clear lead at the time. The Packers lost on the road to the New York Giants 22:24.
While Miami continues to confidently lead its own AFC East division despite the defeat and is clearly on course for the playoffs, the Packers missed an important step towards the finals.
The defeat leaves Green Bay, which recently caused a stir with a win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, with a record of six wins and seven defeats. In the NFC Conference, the Packers are tied with five other teams.
The result in New York also means the San Francisco 49ers are the first playoff team of the current season. The team from California can no longer be pushed out of one of the top seven spots in the NFC.
