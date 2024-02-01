The NBA is extending the draft to two days this year. The first round of talent drawing is scheduled to take place on June 26th in a large setting at the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center, and the second round will take place the following day in the ESPN television studios. It is believed that it will help the teams if there is time for meetings and considerations after the first round, the NBA announced on Wednesday. There are five minutes of thinking time between the so-called picks in the first round, and in the second round there will be four minutes instead of the current two.