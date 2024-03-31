Tim Stützle also scored an assist in the Ottawa Senators' 3-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets, while runner-up JJ Peterka came away empty-handed in the Buffalo Sabers' 0-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in Seattle Kraken's 3-0 defeat against the Dallas Stars. This trio also has little or no chance of making it to the play-offs and is eligible for a role in the German team at the World Cup in the Czech Republic (May 10th to 26th).