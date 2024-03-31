Wagner brothers end losing streak in the NBA
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner ended their losing streak in the NBA with the Orlando Magic and celebrated an important victory in the fight for direct entry into the play-offs. After three defeats in a row, Orlando won confidently against the Memphis Grizzlies 118:88 and consolidated fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
“Even if you don’t win, that doesn’t necessarily mean you didn’t play good basketball. We always have to stick to our process, that’s what the boys did,” said coach Jamahl Mosley.
With 43:31 wins, the team from Orlando has three more successes than the Miami Heat (40:33), who are currently seventh. The first six teams make it directly to the knockout round, the teams in seventh to tenth place have to compete in the play-in tournament.
In the never-threatened win against Memphis, Franz Wagner played solidly (13 points, four rebounds), but again showed weaknesses in three-pointers and didn't hit any of his four attempts. 28.5 percent hit rate from beyond the three-point line is by far the worst value of his NBA career; last year it was 36.1 percent. Moritz Wagner contributed four points to the victory.
NHL: Reichel shines with scorers, Draisaitl celebrates a big win
National ice hockey player Lukas Reichel has made a strong comeback in the North American professional league NHL with his first goal of the year and his first “multi-point game” of the season. In his Chicago Blackhawks' 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the 21-year-old Nuremberg native made it 1-0 and prepared another goal.
Reichel, who is playing his third NHL season, spent a month with the Rockford IceHogs farm team from mid-February and was recently promoted back to the Blackhawks squad. The striker contributed to the recent high with three wins from four games, but it came too late: With only 22 wins from 74 games, Chicago is the second-worst team in the league and has long since lost a chance of making the play-offs.
Only the San Jose Sharks around national striker Nico Sturm are worse off than the Blackhawks, although they were also able to experience success on Saturday. Sturm contributed an assist to the 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues – it was only the 17th win in the 73rd game for the Californians.
Tim Stützle also scored an assist in the Ottawa Senators' 3-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets, while runner-up JJ Peterka came away empty-handed in the Buffalo Sabers' 0-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in Seattle Kraken's 3-0 defeat against the Dallas Stars. This trio also has little or no chance of making it to the play-offs and is eligible for a role in the German team at the World Cup in the Czech Republic (May 10th to 26th).
Previously, top German star Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers won 6-1 against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and recorded two assists. Moritz Seider lost with the Detroit Red Wings to the Florida Panthers 2:3 after a penalty shootout.
