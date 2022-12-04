The Wagner brothers lost for the eighth time in a row with the Orlando Magic in the North American professional basketball league NBA. In the 108:121 (48:64) defeat at the Toronto Raptors on Saturday (local time), both were in the starting lineup, but disappointed. Franz Wagner scored nine points, Moritz five. From the middle of the third quarter they were no longer used. At the end of the game, Magic trainer Jamahl Mosley increasingly relied on his bench players, of whom Terrence Ross in particular convinced with an impeccable shooting rate and 18 points. The best shooter of the game was Toronto’s OG Anunoby with 32 points, Pascal Siakam contributed 26 points and ten rebounds, among other things. The Magic currently have the worst record of any NBA team with just five wins from 24 games.