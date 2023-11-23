Basketball: Magic extend NBA winning streak – Schröder also wins with Toronto
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner won with the Orlando Magic in the NBA against the defending champions and won their fifth win in a row. In the 124:119 win against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening (local time), Franz Wagner scored 27 points, while Jokic scored 30 points for the Nuggets. Moritz Wagner also impressed again with 12 points in 15 minutes on the field.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors around world champion captain Dennis Schröder won 132:131 away from the previously strong Indiana Pacers. Schröder scored 26 points, the best scorer was his teammate Pascal Siakam with 36 points.
The fourth German world champion in the NBA also won. Daniel Theis won 109:102 against the San Antonio Spurs with the Los Angeles Clippers. Theis, who only moved to Los Angeles from the Pacers last week, had eight points and a strong eleven rebounds.
In the top game of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119:116. Boston was leading by 21 points at one point, but it was only towards the end that the Bucks shortened the gap and made the game exciting again.
Ice hockey: Next defeat for Draisaitl – Seider scores
The Edmonton Oilers around ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl have suffered their next setback in the North American professional league NHL. The 3:6 at the Carolina Hurricanes was the third defeat in a row and the 13th in the still young season.
Draisaitl again failed to score his own goal, but at least contributed an assist. This means that the Canadians, who started the season with the greatest ambitions, are still in second-to-last place in the Pacific Division.
The German NHL professionals John-Jason Peterka and Lukas Reichel also suffered defeats. Attacker Peterka scored for his Buffalo Sabres, but his team lost 3:4 after overtime to the Washington Capitals. Reichel had little chance when his Chicago Blackhawks lost 3:7 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Things went much better for Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings. The defender scored a goal in the 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils and celebrated his team’s ninth win of the season.
Goalie Philipp Grubauer was not used in his Seattle Kraken’s 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks once again had to do without their German striker Nico Sturm, who is still unavailable for family reasons.
Basketball: NBA coach Popovich takes on Spurs fans
NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich criticized San Antonio Spurs fans for their behavior and received even more boos against his former player Kawhi Leonard in response. In the Spurs’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the home fans booed and insulted Leonard and the other professionals of the opponent around world champion Daniel Theis.
During a free throw for Leonard, who called for a farewell from the Spurs in 2018 and has since gotten through to the supporters downstairs, Popovich grabbed the indoor microphone and said: “Can we stop booing and let these guys play?” Have a little class. We’re not like that. Stop booing.”
After a brief moment of calm, the Spurs fans booed even louder than before. The 102:109 was the tenth defeat in a row for the team led by super talent Victor Wembanyama. Leonhard finished the game with 26 points, more than any other professional. Ultimately, he was only spurred on by the provocations, Popovich said after the defeat. Theis got eight points.
