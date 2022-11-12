US sports compact



Wagner and Orlando manage a surprise win – Lakers continue to be weak



Olrando Magic’s Franz Wagner scored 17 points against the Suns.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Wagner and Orlando manage a surprise victory – Lakers continue to be weak

The Orlando Magic with German European Championship bronze medalist Franz Wagner scored a surprisingly clear home win against the Phoenix Suns in the North American basketball league NBA on Friday (local time). With the 114:97 (58:52) victory, the Magic won two games in a row for the first time this season, although they again had to do without their previous top scorer Paolo Banchero.



With 17 points, Wagner scored the second most of his team, so the young German star has double-digit points in twelve of his 13 games this season. In the second half, the Magic pulled away by up to 21 points.

With Isaiah Hartenstein, the second German player who was in action on Friday evening was also successful. His New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons at home 121-112 (68-58). Hartenstein started for the second time this season, scoring six points and catching 12 rebounds, the most of any player.







The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, remain one of the disappointments of the season. The traditional team lost 114:120 (60:56) against the Sacramento Kings and suffered their fifth defeat in a row. Superstar LeBron James sidelined due to a groin injury. With a record of just two wins and ten losses, the Lakers, together with the Houston Rockets, are the weakest team in the entire NBA.

With a 106-101 (48-52) win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors clinched back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Superstar Stephen Curry shone with 40 points, with eight points within 43 seconds, Curry led the Warriors to a comeback in the final stages.

Ice hockey: Sharks and Nico Sturm stop losing streak

After five defeats in a row, Nico Sturm left the ice as a winner in the North American ice hockey league NHL. On Friday (local time) the native of Augsburg and the San Jose Sharks won 5: 4 (2: 2, 2: 0, 1: 2) away against the Dallas Stars.

The Sharks went into the second third with a 2:2 score, where the guests managed a brace within 36 seconds. And the Sharks were also successful at the beginning of the third round and gained a 5:2 lead. Sturm was not involved in a goal in his 14 minutes on the ice.



A mass tussle broke out in the game between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was preceded by a hard foul by Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who hit Lightning defender Cal Foote with his shoulder in the face. While the referees reviewed the foul on the screen, a scuffle ensued. Aube-Kubel was sent off the ice and is automatically suspended for at least one game. The Capitals won 5-1, on Sunday both teams will face each other again.

Hockey: Malkin scores 450th NHL goal

Yevgeny Malkin scored his 450th NHL goal in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. His Russian compatriot Alexander Ovechkin won 5-1 with the Washington Capitals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but “only” contributed one assist to the win. With 788 goals, Ovechkin is number three behind Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) in the all-time list of the best ice hockey leagues in the world.

