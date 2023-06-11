The Vegas Golden Knights are about to win their first NHL championship. The Las Vegas team won the fourth final game of the Stanley Cup against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (local time) 3-2 (1-0, 2-1, 0-1). As a result, the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after wins and only need one success for the title. The fifth game will take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.