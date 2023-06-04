Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights win first NHL final against Florida
The Vegas Golden Knights have won the first game of the Stanley Cup finals series. The ice hockey team from Las Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 (1-1, 1-1, 3-0) at home on Saturday evening (local time).
Zach Whitecloud put the Golden Knights ahead in the final third. Goalkeeper Adin Hill had 33 saves on goal, most notably a stick save from Nick Cousins early in the second period. Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored two of the six players who have played for Las Vegas since the Knights formed six years ago. It was Marchessault’s fifth goal in six games.
Florida, meanwhile, suffered their first away loss in this year’s NHL playoffs since the opening game at the Boston Bruins. The Panthers had only qualified for the playoffs via wild card as the eighth-placed team in the Eastern Conference and then directly eliminated the superior main round winner from Boston.
The second game of the final series will also take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday night before moving to Sunrise, Florida for two games. The first team to win four games wins the Stanley Cup.
Both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in their history and have never won the title. Las Vegas lost in its first NHL season against the Washington Capitals with national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. The Florida Panthers, founded in 1993, lost all four games against the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, with current Cologne coach Uwe Krupp scoring the decisive goal in game four to win the title.
Hockey: NHL will host two outdoor games at MetLife Stadium in 2024
The North American ice hockey professional league NHL will host two outdoor games in one weekend in 2024 at MetLife Stadium in the state of New Jersey. As the league announced on Saturday (local time), the New Jersey Devils will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17, one day later the so-called “Battle of New York” will take place between the Islanders and the Rangers.
Opened in 2010, MetLife Stadium is typically home to the New York Jets and New York Giants of the National Football League. The two NHL games come ten years after Rangers played two outdoor games against the Islanders and Devils at New York Yankees Baseball.
The NHL has regularly played regular season games outdoors since 2003. In the coming season there will be two more outdoor games in addition to the two games at MetLife Stadium: The Edmonton Oilers around national player Leon Draisaitl will meet the Calgary Flames on October 29 in the “Battle of Alberta”, the Seattle Kraken around national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer play against Stanley Cup finalists Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Day.
#sports #compact #Vegas #Golden #Knights #present #final #series
Leave a Reply