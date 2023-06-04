Both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in their history and have never won the title. Las Vegas lost in its first NHL season against the Washington Capitals with national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. The Florida Panthers, founded in 1993, lost all four games against the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, with current Cologne coach Uwe Krupp scoring the decisive goal in game four to win the title.