The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, are traveling to Germany with momentum. The team scored 31:17 against the New England Patriots – who will also meet the Carolina Panthers in Frankfurt on November 12th. Tua Tagovailoa had three touchdown passes and threw for a total of 324 yards. He made a bad pass. Mac Jones from the Patriots had two touchdowns and one interception and even gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead. After the equalizer in the first quarter, the Dolphins never gave up control of the game. Miami travels to Frankfurt as the leaders of the AFC East.