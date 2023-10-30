Ice hockey: Two Draisaitl assists – Edmonton ends negative streak
Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl helped his Edmonton Oilers win the prestigious “Heritage Classic” against the Calgary Flames with two assists. The Oilers defeated their rivals 5-2 in the so-called “Battle of Alberta” of the North American professional league NHL and ended their series of four defeats.
In the outdoor game at the sold-out Commonwealth Stadium in front of 55,411 spectators, Draisaitl’s teammate Connor McDavid made a successful comeback with an assist after an upper body injury and a two-game break. “It was a big game for both teams – also because neither of us had a good start to the season . This could be a new beginning for us,” said Draisaitl about this “very special” success.
Brett Kulak (5th), Zach Hyman (10th) and Evan Bouchard (17th) gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the first period, with Draisaitl setting up goals two and three. In the final third, Vincent Desharnais (47th) and Evander Kane (59th) were successful with a goal into the empty goal.
The outdoor “Heritage Classic” was held for the seventh time since 2003 – the third time with the Oilers, who achieved their second success after 2016 (3-0 against the Winnipeg Jets). The Edmonton players came to the meeting in blue oil worker overalls and helmets, the Flames professionals wore overalls and cowboy hats.
Football: Opening defeat in the MLS play-offs for Löwens St. Louis
Saint Louis (SID) – Former Bundesliga professional Eduard Löwen suffered a surprising heavy defeat with St. Louis City at the start of the play-offs in the North American soccer league MLS. The best team in the Western Conference lost 1:4 (1:3) to Sporting Kansas City in the first game of the best-of-three series.
Logan Ndenbe (27th), Remi Walker (36th), Gadi Kinda (39th) and Daniel Salloi (61st) were successful for Kansas against former Bundesliga goalkeeper Roman Bürki in the St. Louis goal. Former Stuttgart player Erik Thommy came off the bench at Kansas, while Tim Leibold was injured. For St. Louis, which is coached by Bradley Carnell, Tim Parker (28th) scored to make it 1-1. Game two is Sunday at Kansas.
FC Cincinnati, the best team in the main round, started the play-offs appropriately with a 3-0 (2-0) win against the New York Red Bulls. The Argentine striker Alvaro Barreal scored twice (23rd/89th). The next duel takes place on Saturday in New York.
Basketball: Wembanyama loses first NBA away game of his career
Super talent Victor Wembanyama lost the first away game of his career and conceded a clear 83:123 against the Los Angeles Clippers with the San Antonio Spurs. The 19-year-old Frenchman didn’t do much in Los Angeles; 5 of the Spurs’ 25 ball losses were his fault. He finished the game with eleven points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one stolen ball. Stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook ensured clear conditions for the Clippers. Leonard recorded 21 points, George and Westbrook each had 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James lost 127:132 after overtime against the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. Anthony Davis (30) and James (27) totaled 57 points together. But De’Aaron Fox with his 37 points led the Kings to their second win of the season, even though he was ultimately not allowed to be on the field because of too many fouls.
After his outstanding debut with 39 points, Damien Lillard only managed six points in 29 minutes in the second game for the Milwaukee Bucks and his team lost 110:127 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Football: Before traveling to Germany – Chiefs surprisingly lose in NFL
A week before Germany’s guest game in Frankfurt against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly suffered their second defeat of the NFL season. Against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Super Bowl winner conceded 9:24 and went without a touchdown of his own. That hasn’t happened to quarterback Patrick Mahomes since December 2021. The Chiefs leader was weakened by flu-like symptoms and made two bad passes to the opponent. “I’ve never felt so bad walking out of this stadium,” said Mahomes, who had never lost in Denver before in his career.
The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, are traveling to Germany with momentum. The team scored 31:17 against the New England Patriots – who will also meet the Carolina Panthers in Frankfurt on November 12th. Tua Tagovailoa had three touchdown passes and threw for a total of 324 yards. He made a bad pass. Mac Jones from the Patriots had two touchdowns and one interception and even gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead. After the equalizer in the first quarter, the Dolphins never gave up control of the game. Miami travels to Frankfurt as the leaders of the AFC East.
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the most successful team of the season. After the 38:31 win against the Washington Commanders, the team around quarterback Jalen Hurts is the only one in the NFL that has won seven of eight games. The San Francisco 49ers, who like the Eagles were undefeated three weeks ago, suffered their third defeat in a row. The score against the Cincinnati Bengals was 17:31.
