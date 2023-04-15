The Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat have secured the last two spots in the NBA playoffs. The Heat prevailed in the play-in duel with the Chicaco Bulls on Friday with 102:91 and will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round on Sunday. The Timberwolves dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially in the second half, and earned a first-round series against the Denver Nuggets with a 120:95. The Bucks and the Nuggets were the best teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences in the main round.