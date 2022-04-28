US sports compact



This German talent wants to go to the NFL



While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: German football talent Dabo wants to play in the NFL

Marcel Dabo has no worries ahead of the National Football League (NFL) draft if none of the 32 teams choose him in the talent picks. For him, this was “not a downfall or a bad sign,” he told the German Press Agency. Finally, he still has the opportunity to recommend himself through the support program for international talents (IPP).



“If the draft doesn’t work out, there’s still the International Pathway Player Program, as it was planned anyway, or the option to sign as a free agent,” the 22-year-old listed the options. The NFL clubs can secure the rights to the best young players from Friday night. Dabo, who played for Stuttgart Surge last season, is one of the candidates.

The Reutlinger’s plan for the coming weeks is taking on more and more concrete features immediately before the trend-setting days. “It will then be decided relatively promptly which player from the IPP comes to which team, or which team wants which player,” he said. “Then it’s going to the US pretty quickly, probably at the end of next week or the week after.”







Ice hockey: Next bankruptcy for Grubauer

National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has suffered the next bankruptcy with the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken lost 5-3 to the Los Angeles Kings and remain adrift at the bottom of the Pacific Division after their fourth loss in a row.

Grubauer has had no chance of the play-offs with the league newcomer for weeks. The Kings are opponents of the Edmonton Oilers around national player Leon Draisaitl in the first round of the knockout phase. Former national coach Marco Sturm is part of the coaching staff at the Kings.



After a three-year absence, Grubauer is back in a tournament for the national team at the World Cup in Finland (13th to 29th May).

Basketball: Defending champions Bucks and Warriors reach second round of playoffs



Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors have advanced to the second round of the playoffs in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The Bucks won 116-100 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening (local time) and the Warriors 102-98 against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams prevailed in their series with 4:1.

The best pitcher of the evening was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to a clear victory against Chicago with 33 points. Milwaukee already had a clear lead in the first quarter (34:18), Chicago couldn’t catch up after that. The Bulls were missing Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, while DeMar DeRozan had just 11 points.

In the semifinals of the Eastern Conference, the Bucks now meet the Boston Celtics around German center Daniel Theis. The Celtics had knocked out the Brooklyn Nets in four games.

The Warriors, who were long behind the Nuggets, had a much harder time than the Bucks in game five of their series. With a strong final quarter (32:20), Golden State was able to turn the game around – also because Denver’s star player Nikola Jokic had foul problems. The Serb still had 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists, the Warriors’ best pitcher was Stephen Curry, also with 30 points. Golden State is the first team in the Western Conference to advance to the second round.







Ice hockey: Dallas Stars secure last playoff ticket in the NHL

The Dallas Stars have secured the last playoff spot in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL despite a defeat. The Stars lost to the Arizona Coyotes, bottom of the Western Conference, 3: 4 (2: 0, 1: 0, 0: 3) after extra time on Wednesday evening (local time), but one point was enough for the Stars for the draw after regular time the final wildcard ticket to the playoffs.

