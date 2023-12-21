Three basketball world champions lose in the NBA
World champions Franz and Moritz Wagner lost three NBA games in a row with the Orlando Magic for the first time this season. In the Florida duel with the Miami Heat, Orlando lost 106:115 on Wednesday evening (local time), although the guests were missing Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love. “We are disappointed. We should be disappointed,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Miami deserves respect for their performance, but our boys know what they are capable of and we have to measure ourselves against that.” Franz Wagner finished the game with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, his brother Moritz had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Tyler Herro had the best result with 28 points for Miami.
Dennis Schröder also left the field as a loser with the Toronto Raptors. The world champion captain lost with Toronto against defending champion Denver Nuggets 104:113. In the meantime, the Raptors completely lost control of the game and were 21 points behind. Schröder hit three of his eight throw attempts and had seven points and seven assists. Man of the game was Nikola Jokić with 31 points and 15 rebounds for the guests.
However, two German professionals were still able to celebrate victories. World champion Daniel Theis contributed eleven points to the Los Angeles Clippers' 120:111 win against the Dallas Mavericks. For LA it was the ninth win in a row; no team in the league is currently undefeated for longer. In the Western Conference, the Clippers moved past the Mavericks thanks to their success.
Isaiah Hartenstein also won with the New York Knicks and has now won three games in a row since the loss to the Clippers. The center played from the start for the first time this season in the 121:101 win against city rivals Brooklyn Nets. Although he only had two points on three attempts, he grabbed ten rebounds and had two blocks. In the previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he set a career high with 17 rebounds.
Cherundolo extends contract with MLS team LAFC
Former Bundesliga professional Steven Cherundolo has extended his contract as head coach of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club. The 44-year-old former professional soccer player, who played for Hannover 96 for years, won the championship with LAFC in his first season and reached the finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and the MLS Cup last season. However, both games were lost. It was not clear from the announcement on Wednesday how long Cherundolo had extended.
Despite Draisaitl's goal – Oilers lose third NHL game in a row
National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl's 13th goal of the season did not prevent the Edmonton Oilers' next defeat in the NHL. After Cologne made it 1-0 in the second minute, the Oilers conceded three more goals in the second third on Tuesday evening (local time) and lost 3-1 to the New York Islanders. For the Oilers, after their interim high of eight wins in a row, it was the third game without a positive result.
Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka also couldn't enjoy their scorer points after defeats. The Buffalo Sabers led by Peterka even conceded nine goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost 4:9. The fans then called for the dismissal of coach Don Granato. Stützle lost with the Ottawa Senators 3:4 against the Arizona Coyotes despite a 3:0 lead.
Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, scored his third goal of the season after difficult weeks and celebrated a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche with the Chicago Blackhawks. The striker had since been dropped from the squad and had to put himself forward for the best attacking line in training. His equalizer to make it 2-2 followed some great preparatory work from exceptional talent Connord Bedard.
#sports #compact #Theis #wins #Mavericks #bankruptcy #Wagner #brothers
Leave a Reply