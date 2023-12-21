World champions Franz and Moritz Wagner lost three NBA games in a row with the Orlando Magic for the first time this season. In the Florida duel with the Miami Heat, Orlando lost 106:115 on Wednesday evening (local time), although the guests were missing Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love. “We are disappointed. We should be disappointed,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Miami deserves respect for their performance, but our boys know what they are capable of and we have to measure ourselves against that.” Franz Wagner finished the game with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, his brother Moritz had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Tyler Herro had the best result with 28 points for Miami.