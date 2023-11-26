Basketball: Theis returns to success with Clippers
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis has returned to success in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 31-year-old national player’s team clearly prevailed against the Dallas Mavericks around superstar Luka Doncic with 107:88. For Theis, it was already the fourth win in the fifth game since his move from the Indiana Pacers to LA.
Coming off the bench, the German center impressed once again; in 16 minutes on the field, Theis collected five points, three rebounds and a block. The best scorer on the host side was Paul George with 25 points, while Dallas’s Slovenian Doncic (30 points) and Kyrie Irving (26 points) led the way.
However, the star duo did not receive enough support from their teammates; alongside Doncic and Irving, only Tim Hardaway Jr. scored in double figures with twelve points. National player Maximilian Kleber, who continues to suffer from the effects of a toe injury, was not in the Mavs squad.
Ice hockey: Clap for Peterka – Sturm successful with Sharks
National ice hockey player John-Jason Peterka suffered a painful defeat with the Buffalo Sabers in the NHL. The team of the 21-year-old vice world champion went 2:7 against the struggling New Jersey Devils, who had previously lost six of the last seven games.
Buffalo had already fallen behind in the second minute of the game, but by the end of the first third the Devils had increased the score to 4-0. In the final period, Peterka set up the goal to make it 2:6 through teammate Kyle Okposo, it was his eighth assist of the current season. Ultimately, however, it remained a matter of cosmetic results.
Things went better for Peterka’s national team colleague Nico Sturm. The 28-year-old achieved a rare sense of success with the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks – for the worst team of the NHL season so far, it was only the fourth win in 21 appearances this season. Sturm was on the ice for almost 13 minutes, but did not contribute to the goal.
