Basketball: Theis' Clippers with a clear victory – Durant overtakes O'Neal
The Los Angeles Clippers with basketball world champion Daniel Theis have fought their way out of last week's slump and remain fully on course for the playoffs in the NBA professional league. The Californians, defeated four times in the last five games, won against the backbencher Portland Trail Blazers 116:103. Theis came off the bench and in just under 20 minutes on the floor, the center recorded ten points and five rebounds.
Kevin Durant has ventured into completely different spheres. The two-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic champion overtook the legend Shaquille O'Neal in the “eternal” scorer list and is now in eighth place – two places and almost 3,000 points separate Durant (35) from Dirk Nowitzki. Durant contributed 22 points to the Phoenix Suns' 115:102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. It was an important success for the Suns in the fight for the play-offs; the team from Arizona is currently seventh in the West.
In the top game of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics defeated the rival Milwaukee Bucks 122:119 without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and remain the clear league leaders.
Baseball: Ohtani apparently robbed of millions by interpreter
Los Angeles (SID) – Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has apparently been robbed of millions of dollars by his interpreter. Ohtani's MLB club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not confirm the allegations, but announced the translator's dismissal.
The Los Angeles Times previously reported that West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler LLP was investigating Ippei Mizuhara's actions after the newspaper learned that Ohtani's name had surfaced in a federal investigation into a suspected illegal bookmaker.
“In responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei was the victim of a massive theft. We will turn the matter over to the authorities,” said Berk Brettler. According to ESPN, at least $4.5 million was transferred from Ohtani's bank account to the bookmaker – presumably to offset the interpreter's debts.
Major League Baseball's gambling policy prohibits players, umpires, officials or employees of the club or league from betting on baseball or placing illegal bets on other sports. While sports betting has been legalized in most US states, online and retail sports betting remains illegal in California.
The Japanese Ohtani, who is both an excellent pitcher and hitter, signed a ten-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers last December.
Football: German NFL professional Amon-Ra St. Brown on Netflix
First the quarterbacks around Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, now the receivers with the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown: Netflix is continuing its series from the NFL, the entertaining football story is scheduled to run in eight parts on the streaming service in the summer .
“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the world of 'receivers' following the success of our 'Quarterback' series,” said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix Vice President of Non-Fiction Sports.
The co-producer of the series is Peyton Manning, former quarterback of the Indiana Colts, whom he led to victory in the Super Bowl in 2006. “As with 'Quarterback,' we're excited to tell the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skills and motivation that drives them to be the best,” Manning said.
In addition to Amon-Ra St. Brown (24), who had a strong season with the Detroit Lions, Netflix is focusing on pass receivers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. The cameras followed the quintet through the 2023 season.
Netflix regularly tells stories from various sports; the streaming provider's biggest success so far has been the Formula 1 series “Drive To Survive”. The program also includes productions from cycling (“Tour de France: Unchained”) and tennis (“Break Point”).
