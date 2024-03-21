Kevin Durant has ventured into completely different spheres. The two-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic champion overtook the legend Shaquille O'Neal in the “eternal” scorer list and is now in eighth place – two places and almost 3,000 points separate Durant (35) from Dirk Nowitzki. Durant contributed 22 points to the Phoenix Suns' 115:102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. It was an important success for the Suns in the fight for the play-offs; the team from Arizona is currently seventh in the West.