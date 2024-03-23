NBA: Theis and the Clippers beat Portland again
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in 24 hours and stayed on course for the play-offs in the NBA professional league. Theis had six points and four rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action in the 125:117 win in Oregon. The Clippers' top scorer was Paul George with 31 points.
At least number one pick Victor Wembanyama had a good evening for the San Antonio Spurs, the worst team in the Western Conference with just 15 wins from 70 games. The 20-year-old Frenchman recorded strong 31 points and 16 rebounds in the Texans' 97:99 home defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NHL: Capitals put pressure on Seider's Red Wings
Ice hockey professional Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings face tough competition in the NHL play-off race. The Washington Capitals around star player Alexander Ovetschkin won the shooting festival against the Carolina Hurricanes 7:6 after a penalty shootout on Saturday night and, with one game less, are now only one point behind Detroit, currently the last participant in the knockout phase in the East.
The match winners for the capital were Sonny Milano with a hat trick in regular time and Dylan Strome, who was the only one to score in the shootout. Ovetschkin scored his 846th league goal and still has his sights set on the “eternal” record set by legend Wayne Gretzky (894).
Philipp Grubauer's Seattle Kraken lost 1:2 after overtime at the Arizona Coyotes without the German goalie. As twelfth in the West, Seattle only has a theoretical chance of making the play-offs.
