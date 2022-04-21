US sports compact



Theis and the Celtics also win game two against Brooklyn



The Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis defends against the Brooklyn Nets’ Andre Drummond (r).

Photo: dpa/Michael Dwyer





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Celtics catch up 17 points behind

Despite being 17 points behind, the Boston Celtics have achieved a good starting position in the NBA playoffs and are leading 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets. National basketball player Daniel Theis played a large part in the 114:107 on Wednesday evening (local time) with 15 points and, above all, a lot of strong defensive work. In the second home game, after falling behind, the hosts needed well into the last quarter for their first lead to 94:92, but then didn’t let the Nets around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving come back.



Durant struggled with defensive aggression, hitting just four of his 17 attempts from the field. In the second half he scored all his points from free throws. The Nets’ best player was still the most successful thrower of the game with 27 points.

Irving didn’t have a particularly good evening either and also only managed four goals from the game. The Australian-born Muslim briefly exited the interior in the first quarter, returning from the dressing room with a banana and more food. Irving fasts during Ramadan, eating only after sunset and before sunrise.







The next two games in the playoff series are now in Brooklyn. Whoever has four wins first, advances to the next round of the last eight teams.

After a tour de force in Toronto, the Philadelphia 76ers are now just one more win away from qualifying for the second round. The favorite saved themselves against the Raptors in overtime without having led once in regular time. Just 0.9 seconds before the end of the extra five minutes, Joel Embiid hit a remarkable shot to make it 104-101 for the 76ers, completing their third win of the series. Isaac Bonga was not used for the Raptors.

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks conceded the series equalizer against the Chicago Bulls. After the victory at the beginning there was a 110:114, the outstanding man was Bulls professional DeMar DeRozan with 41 points.



Hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers take big step toward playoffs

National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl has the playoff qualification with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL almost certain. The Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday night (local time) and have 96 points five games before the end of the North American League’s main round.



The Vegas Golden Knights, ranked fourth in the Pacific Division, still turned their home game against the Washington Capitals and won 4-3 after overtime, but are seven points behind in one game that has already been played. Vegas can still get a maximum of eight points in its remaining games. The top three teams in a division are guaranteed a ticket to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Kings are third with 92 points.

The top team in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche with Nico Sturm from Augsburg, lost 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken. The team from Denver is number one in the Central Division and already has the playoff ticket secured. For the octopuses around goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, on the other hand, there are no more chances.

With the Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin scored twice against Las Vegas and now has 50 goals this season. His ninth season of at least 50 hits in the National Hockey League is a shared record with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.







Basketball: Magic Johnson raves about Nowitzki

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a big fan of Dirk Nowitzki. “I love Dirk! Dirk has changed the basketball game, the way the “Big Men” play now,” said the 62-year-old of “Bild” (Thursday). “The big guys have always played at the basket. With his jump shot, how he created his attacks, how he threw from the line of three, but also from the middle distance, the way he passes – he changed the game for the big players.” Johnson Nowitzki does not count five basketball players of all time, “but definitely in the top 10 – without question!”

