US sports compact



Theis and Boston force playoff



Daniel Theis (left) against Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Photo: AFP/Stacy Revere





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Boston Celtics force game seven – Warriors continue

The Boston Celtics with German national player Daniel Theis forced the decider in the playoffs of the North American professional basketball league NBA. They won on Friday (local time) at the Milwaukee Bucks with 108:95 (53:43) and can now make it into the next round perfectly on Sunday in their home hall in the seventh duel of the best-of-seven series.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





Jayson Tatum, who was the outstanding man with 46 points, had a large part in the success. He prevented the Bucks from making a comeback, who were about to close a 14-point deficit again in the final quarter. Center Theis contributed four points to the win.

Three people were shot after the Bucks game in downtown Milwaukee after a scuffle broke out outside a bar, officials said. A 29-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. The victims are not in mortal danger.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors with superstar Stephen Curry are one round ahead. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies at home 110-96 (53-51) and won the series 4-2. The best pitcher was Klay Thompson with 30 points. In the finals of the Western Conference they meet either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks led by Maxi Kleber.







Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers want to extend with Harden

After losing again in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to keep superstar James Harden. “It is the plan that he stays. That’s the plan since the trade. We need to speak to his agent and that will stay between us to figure out how that works,” President Daryl Morey said after the Sixers were knocked out by the Miami Heat in six games.

Harden, signed by the Brooklyn Nets in February, is out of contract. He has a $47.4 million player option that he can exercise through the end of June. The reason why he hadn’t already drawn it was that he had forgotten. The 32-year-old himself indicated after the defeat against Miami that he would like to stay. He could theoretically leave the Sixers in the summer as a free agent.

Football: New Orleans Saints bring in wide receiver Jarvis Landry



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





The New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL) have secured another player without a contract. According to media reports, after safety tyrant Mathieu, they have now also committed wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He already wrote on his Instagram channel: “Home!!! See you Who Dat Nation.”

The 29-year-old was born near New Orleans and played in college for Louisiana State University (LSU). In the NFL, he ran for the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns, who released him in March after three years. He is said to have signed a one-year contract with the Saints.

(RP/SID/dpa)