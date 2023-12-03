Tim Stützle also entered the scorer list for the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old prepared the goal for the final score in the Canadians’ 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken. It was only the Senators’ ninth win of the season, putting Ottawa in last place in their division. However, the Canadian capital team has also played the fewest games in the entire league so far. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used for Seattle.