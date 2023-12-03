The Wagner brothers’ winning streak with Orlando ended
The impressive winning streak of the Orlando Magic with the two brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner in the NBA is broken. The national basketball players, who had previously celebrated nine wins in a row with their team, lost clearly 101:129 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening (local time). Franz Wagner (20 points) was, together with Cole Anthony, his team’s top scorer. Brother Moritz had 18 points.
With the still strong record of 14 wins and only six defeats, Orlando is still clearly on course for the playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the team from Florida is second behind the Boston Celtics.
Meanwhile, Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers achieved revenge against the Golden State Warriors. Two days after the 114:120 defeat in California, the Clippers narrowly won the quick reunion in their own hall with 113:112. But the Clippers also had a bit of luck: With the clock running out, Draymond Green missed a three-point throw for the Warriors for a possible victory. Theis scored twelve points coming off the bench.
Without Maximilian Kleber, who still had a toe injury, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a bitter home defeat. The Texans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-126. Dallas carelessly gave up a historic comeback. In the final quarter, the Mavericks turned an 87:111 deficit into a temporary six-point lead with a 30-0 run, but were unable to hold on.
As the NBA announced, the Mavericks set a record with 30 points in a row. The previous record was held by the Cleveland Cavaliers with 29 points without interruption against the Milwaukee Bucks in December 2009. “If you look at the character of the team, it was there to see,” said Dallas coach Jason Kidd.
Superstar Luka Doncic in particular delivered a strong performance with 36 points and 18 assists.
Julian Gressel in the MLS final
Professional soccer player Julian Gressel is reaching for his second championship title in the North American MLS. The 29-year-old won with Columbus Crew in the playoff semi-finals against the favorite main round winner FC Cincinnati 3:2 (2:2, 0:2) after extra time.
The Bavarian-born Gressel, who has also had US citizenship for several years and has already played six international matches for the US national team, came on as a substitute after 65 minutes and forced the own goal with a cross to make it 1-2, which initiated the turnaround . He had already won the title in 2018 – back then with Atlanta United.
In the final of the MLS Cup, Columbus, as winners of the Eastern Conference, will face defending champions Los Angeles FC next Saturday (10 p.m. CET). The Californians beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 (1-0) at home in the duel for the title in the Western Conference.
Since Columbus performed better in the main round, the final will be played in their home stadium.
NHL: Seider prepares two goals in Detriot win
With two assists, ice hockey professional Moritz Seider led his Detroit Red Wings to their next victory in the North American NHL. In the 5-4 away win after extra time against the Montreal Canadiens, the 22-year-old was directly involved in his team’s 3-0 and 4-2 wins.
This means the defender already has 13 assists in the current season. Detroit is in third place in the Atlantic Division with 29 points, which would be enough to move straight into the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
Tim Stützle also entered the scorer list for the Ottawa Senators. The 21-year-old prepared the goal for the final score in the Canadians’ 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken. It was only the Senators’ ninth win of the season, putting Ottawa in last place in their division. However, the Canadian capital team has also played the fewest games in the entire league so far. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used for Seattle.
There was nothing to gain for the other two German NHL professionals who were in action on Saturday evening (local time). John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers lost clearly 2:6 to the Carolina Hurricanes, Peterka remained without a goal contribution. The same applied to Lukas Reichel, who lost 3-1 away with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Winnipeg Jets.
