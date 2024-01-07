A brilliant basketball professional Isaiah Hartenstein led the New York Knicks to their fourth win in a row in the North American professional league NBA. The German center scored eight points in the 121:105 (63:43) win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday (local time) and excelled with 19 rebounds, 17 of which were under his own basket. Julius Randle with 39 points and James Brunson, who had 33 points, had an even better record for the team from the Big Apple. With 21 wins, the Knicks are on course for the playoffs.