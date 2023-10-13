NFL: Lucky charm Swift sees next Chiefs win in the stadium
Once again with pop superstar Taylor Swift in the stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs also won their home game against the Denver Broncos and secured their fifth win in a row. At 19:8 on Thursday evening (local time), Swift’s friend Travis Kelce was the strongest man on the field despite his ankle injury. The 34-year-old football professional caught all nine passes and recorded 124 yards, but remained without a touchdown. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards. Swift celebrated his only touchdown pass with Mahomes’ wife Brittany arm in arm in a box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
“I obviously wanted to score a lot of points, but the defense carried us today. They don’t get a lot of credit for it, but they’ve been doing it all year,” Mahomes said. About Kelce’s unconventional style of play – he once threw the football to a teammate after catching a pass – the playmaker said: “He does that all the time in training and people laugh. When he does it in the game, everyone is surprised. He’s just good and I’m glad I play on a team with him.”
For Mahomes it was the 100th start of his NFL career and he won 80 of these games. Nobody before him has achieved this. However, the Broncos’ previously disappointing defense made life unexpectedly difficult for him. Despite promising positions, the hosts only managed one touchdown and the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal four times. Kicker Harrison Butker impressed with a successful attempt from 60 yards with the clock running out before halftime. The Chiefs are now undefeated since their opening loss against the Detroit Lions. The Broncos, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat of the season in their sixth game.
Swift had already been to the Chiefs stadium three weeks ago. The singer is rumored to be in a relationship with Kelce, but both have not publicly commented on this. She also followed the Chiefs’ game in New York against the Jets live; the 33-year-old was only missing last week in Minnesota.
NHL: No victories for German ice hockey professionals
Things continue to be modest for the German NHL professionals in the new season. JJ Peterka scored the Buffalo Sabers’ first goal of the season on Thursday evening (local time), but his team lost 5-1 to the New York Rangers. Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings lost 3-4 to the New Jersey Devils in the first game of the season. As goalkeeper, Philipp Grubauer was unable to prevent the Seattle Kraken from losing 3-0 to the Nashville Predators. Nico Sturm was also unable to celebrate success and lost 1-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights with his San Jose Sharks.
So far only Lukas Reichel has been able to record a win on the first three days of the new season. With the Chicago Blackhawks he won 4:2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the start on Tuesday, but also lost 1:3 against the Boston Bruins the next day.
NBA: Franz Wagner strong in preparation
Franz Wagner is in remarkable early form in NBA preparation and also won the second test game with the Orlando Magic. In the 108:105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball world champion scored 18 points in 18 minutes. “It feels very good, we are making progress and applying what we talk about in training. I think it was even a visible improvement compared to the first game,” said Wagner. “I feel good, it’s fun to play with the boys again. But it’s also a completely different game than the one I played in the summer, so I’m just getting used to it again.”
His older brother Moritz Wagner scored 14 points in 16 minutes. The two Berliners only had one missed throw each. The NBA season begins on October 24th.
Strike against Theis: NBA fines Brooks $25,000
NBA professional Dillon Brooks has to pay a fine of 25,000 US dollars (around 23,700 euros) for hitting German national player Daniel Theis in the ribs in a test match. The North American professional basketball league announced this decision on Thursday. The Canadian was thrown off the court in the first quarter for the scene in his Houston Rockets’ 122:103 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
