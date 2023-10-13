For Mahomes it was the 100th start of his NFL career and he won 80 of these games. Nobody before him has achieved this. However, the Broncos’ previously disappointing defense made life unexpectedly difficult for him. Despite promising positions, the hosts only managed one touchdown and the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal four times. Kicker Harrison Butker impressed with a successful attempt from 60 yards with the clock running out before halftime. The Chiefs are now undefeated since their opening loss against the Detroit Lions. The Broncos, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat of the season in their sixth game.