Surprise Arians retirement – new manager for Brady



Todd Bowles is the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photo: AP/Brian Westerholt





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







football: New coach for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has a new head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season. In an unusual move, Bruce Arians is leaving Florida after three years with immediate effect, handing over the position to his colleague Todd Bowles, 11 years his junior. A successor plan was always important to him, said the 69-year-old Arians. The African American Bowles is currently the sixth head coach from a social minority in the 32 teams. The low number is always the subject of criticism.



The announced comeback by quarterback Brady, who declared his career over in February and now wants to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the final tipping point. “I don’t need to win another 15 games to be happy,” Arians told the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the decision. “I’d rather see Todd in a position where he can be successful than having to take a bad job.” He probably wanted to retire next February anyway and is now in control.







Arians won the Super Bowl with the Buccanners two years ago and lost to eventual winners Los Angles Rams in a dramatic playoff game last season. He will be an advisor to manager Jason Licht in the future.

The Buccaneers have already been confirmed as one of the two teams that will play the first NFL game in Germany in the fall. The opponent for the game in Munich is open.

Typically, NFL teams are required to interview multiple candidates for a head coaching position, while also giving coaches from minority backgrounds an opportunity. However, because the new NFL year has already begun, the Buccaneers did not have to follow this procedure and were able to promote Bowles directly.

Basketball: Mavericks solve the playoff ticket



The Dallas Mavericks made it to the playoffs. With the 120:112 victory in the North American professional league NBA at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team of German national player Maximilian Kleber, who scored six points, can no longer be denied participation in the championship round. The Texans are currently third in the Western Conference.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, suffered a setback in the race for the most promising play-off places despite a convincing performance from center Daniel Theis. The record champions lost 98:106 to the Miami Heat, who are at the top of the Eastern Conference and, like the Mavs, are already qualified. The Celtics, for whom Theis scored 15 points without a miss from the field, are fourth.



Shooting star Franz Wagner scored a strong 28 points for Orlando Magic and his brother Moritz added four more points. Nevertheless, it was a 110:127 defeat for the defeated team at the Washington Wizards. Without Dennis Schröder missing with a shoulder problem, the Houston Rockets also lost 118:121 to the Sacramento Kings.

Houston is out of the play-off race, the heavily disappointing Los Angeles Lakers still have a small chance, but in the duel at Utah Jazz on Friday night they have to do without their top star LeBron James, who has ankle problems.







Hockey: Draisaitl scores in Oilers win

With his 49th goal of the season and a hit in the shootout, national hockey player Leon Draisaitl helped the Edmonton Oilers win against the Los Angeles Kings. At 4:3, the man from Cologne scored the interim 2:1 on Wednesday evening and was the first to score in the penalty shootout. Draisaitl rejoins Toronto Maples Leafs’ Auston Matthews as the NHL’s top scorer. The National Hockey League’s top scorer is still Draisaitl’s teammate Connor McDavid, who now has 100 points with one goal and one assist. Draisaitl is at 97.

Despite two assists, Moritz Seider left the ice with a disappointment. His Detroit Red Wings lost 4-5 to the New York Rangers in overtime. With 39 assists, the national ice hockey player remains by far the most successful NHL newcomer in this category and continued to advertise on his own behalf for the award as the best new player of the season.

