In the 200th NHL game, Stützle scored a resounding victory with Ottawa
While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: Tim Stützle wins the 200th NHL game with Ottawa
In his 200th appearance in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, German national ice hockey player Tim Stützle scored an important win in the battle for the playoffs. On Thursday (Friday) the Senators triumphed 7-2 (2-0, 1-1, 4-1) over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
After two games without scoring points, Stützle hung up in the final third to give his team a 6-2 lead. After Tampa Bay narrowed to 2-3 early in the final period, Ottawa scored four goals in nine minutes. After their 35th win of the season, the Senators have 75 points, five fewer than the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently hold the last of the two wildcard spots in the Eastern Conference.
Things are looking worse for the Detroit Red Wings around German defender Moritz Seider: After a 3:4 (2:1, 0:3, 1:0) home defeat against the St. Louis Blues, the Red Wings are four points behind two places behind the senators. The guests turned the game around with three goals in the second period. The German goalkeeper Thomas Greiss was not used by the Blues.
Nico Sturm suffered a 2:7 (1:3, 0:1, 1:3) away defeat against the Vancouver Canucks with the San Jose Sharks, while Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks also lost 1:6 to the Washington Capitals (0:2, 0:2, 1:2) defeated. Both Chicago and San Jose are at the bottom of the Western Conference and have no chance of making the playoffs.
Basketball: Wagner brothers win with Orlando against the Knicks
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have won in the North American professional basketball league NBA with their Orlando Magic. In the 111:106 against the New York Knicks, the German internationals were again among the conspicuous players. The 21-year-old Franz Wagner scored 16 points as a starter on Friday night, while his older brother Moritz scored eleven points from the bench.
However, the Wagner brothers’ play-off chances remain slim. In the Eastern Conference, Orlando is 13th with 31 wins and 43 losses. The Knicks, where Isaiah Hartenstein had six points in 16 minutes of play, are in 5th place and are clearly on course for the playoffs with 42 wins.
Football: Tom Brady acquires stake in women’s basketball team Las Vegas Aces
Football superstar Tom Brady becomes a shareholder in the Las Vegas Aces women’s basketball team, which won its first championship last WNBA season. Brady announced this in a video message on Thursday (local time).
“I grew up with three older sisters who were outstanding athletes and role models for me. That’s how my love for women’s sports started,” said Brady. “I admire the work that the Aces players and the WNBA do for the sport. I am willing to contribute as part of the organization in any way.”
Brady announced the end of his career in early February, the 45-year-old won the Super Bowl seven times and is considered one of the best football players.
“We saw Tom Brady on the front row at our games and are thrilled that he sees the importance of supporting women’s basketball and the WNBA,” said league president Cathy Engelbert.
