Ice hockey: Support really strong in Senators win in Toronto
Tim Stützle led the Ottawa Senators to a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with four goals. The national ice hockey player prepared three goals in the 6:3 on Wednesday evening (local time) and scored the goal himself to make it 5:3. Stützle now has twelve assists and three goals this season in the NHL. For the Senators, it was a much-needed relief in Toronto after only one win in six games. “These are two such outstanding players. We all know what G and Timmy can do on the ice,” said Mathieu Joseph about Stützle and Claude Giroux, who had two goals and an assist.
Basketball: Schröder’s Raptors win in Dallas
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder has made a small statement in the NBA with his Toronto Raptors. Led by the national team captain, the Canadians inflicted their second defeat of the season on the Dallas Mavericks at 127:116 and celebrated their second win in a row. Schröder scored 18 points.
Superstar Luka Doncic’s 31 points didn’t help the Mavericks much; Maximilian Kleber, who had recovered from a toe injury, scored four points for Dallas. The match winner for the Raptors, who now have four wins and four defeats, was Pascal Siakam with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs led by young star Victor Wembanyama. At 126:105, Hartenstein scored 13 points, just one less than the celebrated rookie Wembanyama. It was the fourth win in the eighth game for the Knicks and the third defeat in a row for the Spurs. World champion Daniel Theis was again not used in his Indiana Pacers’ 134:118 win against the Utah Jazz.
