Tim Stützle led the Ottawa Senators to a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with four goals. The national ice hockey player prepared three goals in the 6:3 on Wednesday evening (local time) and scored the goal himself to make it 5:3. Stützle now has twelve assists and three goals this season in the NHL. For the Senators, it was a much-needed relief in Toronto after only one win in six games. “These are two such outstanding players. We all know what G and Timmy can do on the ice,” said Mathieu Joseph about Stützle and Claude Giroux, who had two goals and an assist.