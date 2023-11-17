Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow injured his right wrist and was unable to prevent his team’s defeat at the Baltimore Ravens. In the 20:34 loss to the Ravens in the first half, Burrow was obviously in great pain after attempting a throw and was substituted. He jogged into the locker room before the end of the second quarter and didn’t play at all after the break. Backup Jake Browning played in his place and also threw a touchdown pass late. However, the Bengals had no chance against the Ravens led by playmaker Lamar Jackson and suffered their fifth defeat of the season.