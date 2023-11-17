Ice hockey: Stützle scores two seconds before the end in the Senators victory
Tim Stützle fired the Ottawa Senators to a win against the Detroit Red Wings with two seconds left in overtime. The national ice hockey player scored 5-4 in Stockholm on Thursday evening and brought the final point to a spectacular game in front of the fans in Sweden. The Senators had already led 4-0 before the Red Wings led by defender Moritz Seider scored four times in the second third and equalized. Stützle was involved in three goals. The 21-year-old striker provided the assist for Brady Tkachuk’s 1-0 and 2-0 scores.
“It was a bit of a roller coaster ride. We gained the lead and then things went in the other direction, unlike what we had hoped for,” said Stützle. “In overtime we had the puck almost the whole time and it was a deserved win.” Regarding the direct duel with Seider, Stützle said: “Playing against Mo is always difficult, a super stable defender.”
Nuremberg’s Lukas Reichel also scored, but his first goal of the season was not enough for the Chicago Blackhawks to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the 21-year-old’s lead, the Blackhawks lost 4-2.
Ice hockey: Grubauer leads Seattle to victory
Goalie Philipp Grubauer led the Seattle Kraken to victory in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The 31-year-old national player saved his team’s chance of victory with strong saves in overtime in the 4-3 win after a penalty shootout against the New York Islanders and was then celebrated by his teammates. In total, Grubauer fended off 20 shots at his goal.
Nico Sturm was also successful with the San Jose Sharks. The attacker contributed an assist in the 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues. Winger Lukas Reichel, meanwhile, suffered a 2-4 defeat with the Chicago Blackhawks against Tampa Bay Lightning despite his first goal of the season
Basketball: Butler leads Miami Heat to seventh win in a row
The Miami Heat have won the NBA for the seventh time in a row, making them the currently strongest basketball team in the league. Led by Jimmy Butler, Miami won 122:115 against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening (local time). Butler had 36 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. The Heat had not achieved seven wins in a row since the turn of the year 2017/2018.
“We’re a little more organized and feeling more comfortable,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That allows us to be more confident.” Duncan Robinson with 26 points and Bam Adebayo with 20 points also had good results. Lonnie Walker IV and Mikael Bridges were the most successful for the Nets with 23 points each.
In the first game without the suspended Draymond Green and without the still injured Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors suffered their fifth defeat in a row. The score against the Oklahoma City Thunder was 109:128. In the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green put his opponent Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a scuffle and had to miss five games.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow injured his right wrist and was unable to prevent his team’s defeat at the Baltimore Ravens. In the 20:34 loss to the Ravens in the first half, Burrow was obviously in great pain after attempting a throw and was substituted. He jogged into the locker room before the end of the second quarter and didn’t play at all after the break. Backup Jake Browning played in his place and also threw a touchdown pass late. However, the Bengals had no chance against the Ravens led by playmaker Lamar Jackson and suffered their fifth defeat of the season.
The Ravens, on the other hand, have now consolidated first place in the AFC North with eight wins in eleven games and are on course for the playoffs. The team has a two-win lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are last.
Jackson had two touchdown passes. Ravens pass receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remained without a touchdown of its own and had its best game in a long time with four caught passes for a total of 116 yards. The Ravens also had to deal with an injury. Tight end Mark Andrews was unable to play early in the game with an ankle injury.
