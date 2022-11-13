US sports compact



Stützle and Ottawa end negative series



Ice hockey: Stützle with fifth goal of the season in Ottawa’s victory

The German ice hockey professional Tim Stützle has managed the fifth win of the season in the North American NHL league with the Ottawa Senators. The bottom of the table in the Atlantic Division won 4:1 (1:1, 1:0, 2:0) at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and got revenge for the 1:2 a few days ago.



Stützle helped diligently to put Ottawa on the road to victory. Shortly before the end of the second period, the 20-year-old attacker collected his eighth assist of the season when he made it 2-1, shortly before the end he also added his fifth goal of the season and set the final point.

After a poor start to the season, the Senators are second to bottom in the Eastern Conference with five wins from 14 games.

Basketball: Doncic with 42 points in NBA in Mavericks win over Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in twelve NBA games this season for the tenth time and won the home game with the Dallas Mavericks against the Portland Trail Blazers. At 117:112, the Slovenian had a triple double from 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Spencer Dinwiddie scored the deciding points of the close game with three converted threes in the last two and a half minutes. Dinwiddie had a total of 20 points. National basketball player Maxi Kleber recorded four points, two rebounds and one assist in just over 23 minutes on the field.







In addition to Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid also had games with at least 40 points on Saturday. Tatum’s 43 points gave the Boston Celtics their sixth straight win. Last season’s finalist won 117-108 against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid won 121-109 with the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks and recorded 42 points.

Hockey: Draisaitl with assist in Oilers victory

Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl contributed to the Edmonton Oilers’ ninth win of the season in the North American professional league NHL with a goal assist. Born in Cologne, he prepared the interim 3:1 by Warren Foegele in the 4:2 win at the Florida Panthers with his 28th scorer point in the 16th game.



Youngster Tim Stützle has ended a seven-game negative streak with the Ottawa Senators. The 20-year-old was instrumental in the 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers with his fifth goal of the season and assist number eight.

Moritz Seider, who was named the league’s best rookie last season, lost for the third time in a row with the Detroit Red Wings. At 3: 4 at the Los Angeles Kings, the defender was not directly involved in the goal.

John-Jason Peterka conceded with his Buffalo Sabers a 1:3 against the Boston Bruins.

