Ice hockey: Sturm wins with Sharks after penalty shootout
Vice world champion Nico Sturm also won the second game with the San Jose Sharks since his comeback in the NHL. The national ice hockey player had to tremble against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday evening (local time) because the bottom team only secured their 4-3 win in the penalty shootout.
The Sharks had temporarily led by two goals and were on course for success at 3-2 shortly before the end. But the Kings saved themselves with a goal from Drew Doughty two minutes before the end of regulation in stoppage time.
Since neither team scored in the five-minute overtime, the decision was made in a penalty shootout. There, two Kings players were unable to beat Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo Kahkonen before Fabian Zetterlund completed the victory.
The 28-year-old Sturm was involved in a goal with an assist, as he did in the 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday evening. The Augsburg player had previously not played for more than a month because he had had surgery on his hand.
Basketball: Anniversary of Bryant's 81 points: Two NBA professionals outstanding
70 points from Joel Embiid, 62 from Karl-Anthony Towns – on the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81 points, two NBA stars created a spectacle. Embiid set a record for this season with his Philadelphia 76ers' 133:123 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening (local time) – and thus clearly overshadowed the good performance of super talent Victor Wembanyama (33 points/7 rebounds).
Despite his personal best, Towns suffered a 125:128 defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Charlotte Hornets. The fact that two NBA professionals, him and Embiid, scored at least 60 points in one day was only the fourth time in the history of the best basketball league in the world.
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, once had the second-best haul in NBA history for the Los Angeles Lakers. “Kobe has been my role model since I started playing basketball,” Embiid said. “He’s the reason I started. It’s funny that he got 81 on the same day and was my favorite player.”
Only Wilt Chamberlain was better than Bryant with 100 points in a game. Embiid has now overtaken Chamberlain as the Philadelphia 76ers' record thrower and improved the team's record by two points.
“My mindset every night is to be aggressive and attack both on offense and defense,” Embiid said. However, the duel with Wembanyama gave him additional motivation. The young Frenchman said he would have preferred to win. “But that was an inspiration, especially on offense.”
Things didn't go so well for the German NBA professionals. The Wagner brothers Franz and Moritz lost with the Orlando Magic 99:126 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. World champion captain Dennis Schröder couldn't prevent the Toronto Raptors from winning 100:108 against the Memphis Grizzlies. And Maxi Kleber lost with the Dallas Mavericks 110:119 against the Boston Celtics.
