Sturm wins German NHL duel with Draisaitl



Nico Storm.

Photo: AFP/Dustin Bradford





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: Shocking news from the NFL – quarterback Haskins passed away

The National Football League (NFL) mourns the loss of young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the 24-year-old’s death on Saturday via Twitter. According to an ESPN report, Haskins was hit by a car in southern Florida and succumbed to his injuries in the morning.



basketball: Isaiah Hartenstein wins fourth game in a row with the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers around the German national basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein remain on the road to success shortly before the start of the playoff qualification in the NBA. On Saturday (local time) the Clippers won their fourth game in a row with a 117:98 (59:45) over the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers opened the game with a 9-0 run, were up 15 points after the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the game. Hartenstein threw in ten points, six rebounds and three assists from the bench and hit two three-pointers in the third game in a row. The Clippers will finish the main round in eighth place and still have to secure a playoff ticket in the so-called play-in tournament.







Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-120 (66-54) against the Indiana Pacers. The superstar scored 41 points, 20 rebounds and hit the field with 14 shots in 17 attempts. For the first time this NBA season, a player surpassed 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game. With currently 30.6 points per game, Embiid is very likely to finish the regular season as the top scorer.

Ice hockey: Sturm wins German NHL duel with Draisaitl



Nico Sturm won the duel between the German ice hockey professionals in the NHL. Against Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, Sturm and the Colorado Avalanche won 2-1 on penalties to extend their streak to six straight victories. Draisaitl himself missed his attempt in the shootout.

With the win, Colorado defended the top spot in the Western Conference and remains the best team in the NHL at the moment. The team from Denver is already safely qualified for the playoffs. The Oilers had a record six straight wins and, despite the loss, remain on course for the finals as runners-up in the Pacific Division.

At the bottom of the table in this division, however, is Philipp Grubauer with the Seattle Kraken. The German goalkeeper suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Calgary Flames.

