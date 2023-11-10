Ice hockey: Sturm team wins NHL basement duel against Edmonton for Draisaitl
In the duel between two German national ice hockey players in the NHL, Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks prevailed against Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers. On Thursday (local time) the Sharks won their home game in the North American Ice Hockey League 3:2 (1:0, 1:1, 1:1).
Despite their second win of the season, the Sharks remain the weakest team in the league. The Oilers, who have also only won twice so far and are one of the disappointments of the season, are only one place ahead of San Jose due to one less loss. Draisaitl set up Darnell Nurse’s 1-1 equalizer at the end of the second period, Sturm was involved in Filip Zadina’s 3-1 assist with a goal assist.
Moritz Seider and Tim Stützle each suffered a defeat on Thursday: Seider and the Detroit Red Wings lost the home game against the Montreal Canadiens 2:3 (0:1, 1:0, 1:1) after overtime. Stützle and the Ottawa Senators had to admit defeat at home to the Vancouver Canucks with 2:5 (1:2, 1:1, 0:2). Both German national ice hockey players remained without any scorer points.
Things went better for the German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. His Seattle Kraken won 4:3 (1:0, 2:1, 1:1) over the Colorado Avalanche. Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots on goal against his former club, and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the winning goal for Seattle 32 seconds before the end of the game.
Lukas Reichel also had an away win with his team, his Chicago Blackhawks won 5:3 (4:2, 1:0, 0:1) at the Tampa Bay Lightnining. Reichel didn’t score any points in his 14 minutes on the ice, while his teammate Connor Bedard shone with two goals and two assists. The 18-year-old Bedard, who was selected first in this year’s NHL draft, is the third-youngest player in NHL history with four points in a game.
Football: Chicago Bears win as St. Brown returns
In a duel between two of the NFL’s weakest teams at the moment, the Chicago Bears prevailed against the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday (local time) the Bears won 16:13 at home and achieved their third victory in the American Football League in the tenth game of the season. The German-American Equanimeous St. Brown returned to the Bears after the pass receiver had to sit out four games due to a thigh injury.
But St. Brown remained inconspicuous and only caught one pass for a gain of four yards. Chicago scored points primarily through field goals, with Bears kicker Cairo Santos scoring three times. Midway through the third quarter, Chicago’s D’Onta Foreman ran into the end zone for the Bears’ only touchdown, giving them a 16-10 lead.
In the final period, Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro shortened the lead to 13:16 and had the equalizer on his feet with a minute and a half to go. But his field goal attempt from 59 yards was too short.
The victory for Chicago was doubly important: In the upcoming NFL draft, the Bears will receive the Panthers’ first-round pick; with 1:8 victories, they now have the worst record in the NFL together with the Arizona Cardinals. The weakest team in a season is allowed to select a player first in the next talent drawing, but if the Panthers hired the Bears would do this.
Basketball: Milwaukee loses despite Antetokounmpo’s NBA single-season record
Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo setting a season record, the Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Indiana Pacers in the North American professional league NBA. The Greek superstar scored 54 points on Thursday (local time), but the Bucks lost out on the road with 124:126 (60:66). In the eighth game of the season, the 2021 NBA champions suffered their third defeat.
The Bucks were still in the lead by ten points in the middle of the final period, but driven by US international Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers managed to make a comeback. Haliburton hit a three-pointer with 89 seconds left to give the Pacers a 122-121 lead, then Antetokounmpo committed two momentous turnovers in a row.
For the Pacers, German national basketball player and world champion Daniel Theis made his first appearance of the season in the ninth game – albeit only for eight minutes, in which Theis scored two points.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner were active with the Orlando Magic on Thursday (local time) in Mexico City, but the world champion brothers suffered a 119:120 (69:73) defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. With 42 seconds left, Franz Wagner gave the Magic a 119-117 lead, but Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray hit the game-winning three-pointer to win.
Orlando suffered its fourth defeat in the eighth game of the season. Franz Wagner had twelve points and seven rebounds, Moritz Wagner scored 13 points.
#sports #compact #Sturm #wins #German #NHL #duel #Draisaitl