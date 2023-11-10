Despite their second win of the season, the Sharks remain the weakest team in the league. The Oilers, who have also only won twice so far and are one of the disappointments of the season, are only one place ahead of San Jose due to one less loss. Draisaitl set up Darnell Nurse’s 1-1 equalizer at the end of the second period, Sturm was involved in Filip Zadina’s 3-1 assist with a goal assist.