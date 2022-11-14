US sports compact



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Storm scores in Sharks win

The German ice hockey professional Nico Sturm enabled his San Jose Sharks to achieve an important success in the North American professional league NHL. The 27-year-old equalized 2-2 against Minnesota Wild five minutes before the end of regulation time before the Sharks prevailed 3-2 after a penalty shootout. Sturm, who joined San Jose ahead of the season from champions Colorado Avalanche, ended his five-game winning streak without scoring.



In total, the Augsburger has six goals and one assist in 17 games this season. Despite the second success, his team remains in the bottom third of the Western Conference.

Football: Raiders lose for seventh NFL game as quarterback Carr cries

The Las Vegas Raiders with Stuttgart football pro Jakob Johnson have conceded the next narrow defeat in the NFL, provoking an emotional reaction from quarterback Derek Carr. After the 20:25 against the Indianapolis Colts – the seventh loss in the ninth game – the playmaker cried at the press conference. He was “extremely pissed off,” Carr reported, indirectly questioning the attitudes of some colleagues. “I wish everyone in the dressing room had the same feelings about this place,” he said.







The victorious Colts are currently being mentored by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who has never previously coached in the NFL or at the collegiate level and, as a former pro, is a complete novice as an NFL head coach. As a result, criticism of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels increased sharply on social networks. McDaniels is a freshman season with the Raiders and previously enjoyed great success as an assistant to Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. From that time he also knows Johnson, who started his NFL career with the Patriots and also moved to Las Vegas in the summer.

Basketball: Embiid with career-high 59 points in 76ers win in NBA

Joel Embiid has scored 59 points in an NBA game for the first time in his career, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Utah Jazz. The 28-year-old Cameroonian was the outstanding basketball player on the field at 105:98 on Sunday and ended the game with statistics that, according to the US news agency AP, have never been seen in the NBA: 59 points, eleven rebounds, eight assists , a stolen ball and seven blocks. No one has combined even 50 points with at least five rebounds, assists, and blocks since the NBA began recording blocks as a statistic in 1973-1974.

“I’ve never seen a more dominant display when you combine offense and defense,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers. 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the last quarter came from Embiid, who had 42 points against the Atlanta Hawks the night before. After a poor start to the season, the 76ers now have an even record of seven wins and seven losses.



The New York Knicks, on the other hand, have a negative balance again, despite another good performance by Isaiah Hartenstein. The 135:145 against the Oklahoma City Thunder was the seventh defeat, six times there was a win. Hartenstein started the game and had 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Without the injured LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers unexpectedly won 116:103 against the Brooklyn Nets in the evening after five defeats in a row and thus prevented the worst start to the season in their history. The home win was only the third success this season for the team of national player Dennis Schröder, who is to be examined again after his thumb injury on Thursday and could possibly play for the first time this season on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

