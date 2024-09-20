Aaron Rodgers leads Jets to victory over Patriots in NFL
The New York Jets won their first home game of the new NFL season by a clear margin. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Jets to a 24:3 (14:3) victory over the New England Patriots in the North American football league. After eight home defeats against the Patriots in a row, the Jets won against their rivals in their own stadium for the first time since 2015.
Aaron Rodgers thus celebrated a successful return to MetLife Stadium. A little over a year ago, the quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in his first and, to date, last home game for the Jets and missed the rest of the season. The 40-year-old, the oldest player in the league, has shown no signs of injury this season. “It was a really special evening. The chants from the fans meant a lot to me,” said Rodgers after his first home game in over a year.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes against the Patriots: in the first quarter to Allen Lazard and in the third to Garrett Wilson, giving the hosts a 21-3 lead. Rodgers completed 27 of his 35 passes, covering 281 yards. Breece Hall also scored a touchdown for the Jets on a running play in the second quarter.
The game did not go so well for Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He was brought down five times by the strong Jets defense and only managed 98 yards. At the end of the fourth quarter, Brissett was replaced by league newcomer Drake Maye. The Patriots lost for the second time in their third game of the season, while the Jets won their second game in their third encounter.
MLS: Marco Reus loses with Los Angeles against Portland
Marco Reus and the LA Galaxy lost 2:4 (1:2) away to Portland Timbers in the US soccer league MLS. In his fourth appearance in Major League Soccer, the long-time Dortmund midfielder was substituted on in the second half.
Reus came on in the 61st minute with the score at 2:3, but was unable to help the Galaxy to make a comeback. The midfielder did not shoot at goal. In his debut for Los Angeles, the 35-year-old had shone with a goal and an assist. In the following two games, Reus moved into the starting eleven, but this time he was back on the bench.
The Galaxy lost for the seventh time in 30 games this season, but with 16 wins to their name the team from Los Angeles continues to lead the Western Conference. Reus moved to the Galaxy in mid-August after twelve years at Borussia Dortmund. The 35-year-old will play abroad for the first time in his career.
#sports #compact #Strong #Rodgers #leads #Jets #home #victory #Patriots
Leave a Reply