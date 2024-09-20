Aaron Rodgers thus celebrated a successful return to MetLife Stadium. A little over a year ago, the quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in his first and, to date, last home game for the Jets and missed the rest of the season. The 40-year-old, the oldest player in the league, has shown no signs of injury this season. “It was a really special evening. The chants from the fans meant a lot to me,” said Rodgers after his first home game in over a year.