The Colorado team is now in the NBA Finals for the first time in its history and will probably play the Miami Heat for the championship there. Miami leads 3-0 in the series against the Boston Celtics and can make it perfect for the final on Wednesday night. “This is a great team,” said LeBron James. “Even if you guard Jokic as well as you think you can, he’ll take the ball behind his head like Larry Bird, throw it 50 feet up and it goes in “, said and added with a corresponding gesture, one could only take off one’s hat.