The NFL has awarded Super Bowl LX for the year 2026 in the greater San Francisco area and the stadium of the 49ers. This was announced by the National Football League on Monday (local time). Ten years after Super Bowl 50, Levis Stadium in Santa Clara is the second time the venue for the largest single sporting event in the world with regularly more than 100 million TV viewers in the USA alone. The next Super Bowl in February 2024 is in Las Vegas. New Orleans will follow in 2025. In the Super Bowl, two NFL teams play for the championship at the end of the playoffs. One team comes from the American Football Conference, the other from the National Football Conference.
The Los Angeles Lakers around the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as well as national team captain Dennis Schröder were eliminated in the NBA playoffs without a win against the Denver Nuggets. Despite a 15-point lead at half-time, the NBA record champion also lost in the fourth game of the Western Conference finals. At 111:113 on Monday evening (local time), James in particular had a strong first half with 31 points, but a 16:36 in the third quarter brought the Nuggets back in front around their leaders Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic had several magic throws out of distress and had 30 points, Murray had 25. James finished his last game of the season with 40 points.
“They were better than us,” Schröder told the German Press Agency. “Of course you have to say that, we lost 4-0. But nonetheless: We can be incredibly proud of ourselves to have reached the Western Conference Finals at all.” He said about the opponent: “I don’t want to talk too soon, but they have a very good chance of bringing the whole thing home. “
The Colorado team is now in the NBA Finals for the first time in its history and will probably play the Miami Heat for the championship there. Miami leads 3-0 in the series against the Boston Celtics and can make it perfect for the final on Wednesday night. “This is a great team,” said LeBron James. “Even if you guard Jokic as well as you think you can, he’ll take the ball behind his head like Larry Bird, throw it 50 feet up and it goes in “, said and added with a corresponding gesture, one could only take off one’s hat.
Schröder may have played the last game in the Lakers jersey. His contract expires. After his unsatisfactory first time with the 17-time champions in the 2020/2021 season, Schröder was an integral and important part of the team this season and started the game as a starting player on Monday. He ended up with 13 points and 5 assists.
Ten-time NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony has declared his basketball career over. “It’s time for me to say goodbye,” the 38-year-old shared in a video he posted to social media on Monday.
Born in New York, Anthony played in the North American professional league for 19 years. The Denver Nuggets drafted the third-place forward in 2003, he later played for the Knicks in his hometown, and Anthony was under contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. The 2021/22 season with LA was his last.
“Melo” never won the title, but he was three times Olympic champion with Team USA (2008, 2012, 2016) and took part in four summer games – a record for a basketball player. In 2012/13, Anthony was the top scorer in the NBA (average: 28.7 points), and he is eleventh in the all-time list of the best scorers (28,289).
“I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on a court with the dream of something more,” Anthony said in the short video: “But basketball was my outlet. With this bittersweet farewell to the NBA, I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”
