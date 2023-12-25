Football: St. Brown touchdown helps Detroit win
Thanks to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions celebrated their eleventh win of the season in the American football league NFL at Christmas. The Lions won 30:24 at the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve and secured the title in their division for the first time since 1993.
The 24-year-old St. Brown put Detroit back in the lead with his touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the eighth time this season that the German-American was in the opposing end zone with the ball. St. Brown caught a total of 12 passes for 106 yards.
After Jahmyr Gibbs' second touchdown, Detroit was ahead 30:21 in Minneapolis. But it wasn't until the Lions won the ball in the last minute just before their own end zone, when the Vikings were on the attack and still had a chance to win, that the decision was made in Detroit's favor. Minnesota now has a negative record with eight lost games and seven wins.
In a direct duel for playoff qualification, the Cleveland Browns gave the host Houston Texans no chance and won 36:22. For the Browns it was the tenth success in the 15th game, the Texans suffered their seventh defeat in eight wins.
Football: Miami Dolphins secure playoff spot
The Miami Dolphins have reached the playoffs in the American football league NFL. The Dolphins narrowly won the top game on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys, who had already qualified for the playoffs, 22:20 (13:7). Kicker Jason Sanders converted the decisive field goal from 29 yards as time expired.
It was the fifth converted field goal of the game for Sanders, who had only had a total of 21 field goal attempts so far this season. Miami is the strongest offensive team of the season with the most touchdowns and points. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards, finding star receiver Tyreek Hill nine times. With eleven wins this season, the Dolphins can no longer be pushed out of a playoff spot.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also achieved an important victory in the playoff race, winning clearly 30:12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams now have a record of 8:7. Tampa Bay defended its lead in the NFC South Division with its fourth win in a row over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (both 7:8). The Jaguars, whose quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his shoulder, are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the AFC South Division. Only the division winner is guaranteed to make it to the playoffs, and there are three wild card spots per conference.
Two game days before the end of the regular season, the Detroit Lions secured the title in their division for the first time since 1993. Thanks also to their German-American wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, they won 30:24 at the Minnesota Vikings. St. Brown scored his eighth touchdown of the season and caught a total of 12 passes for 106 yards.
In another direct duel for playoff qualification, the Cleveland Browns gave the Texans no chance and won 36:22. It was the tenth win of the season for the Browns.
#sports #compact #Brown39s #touchdown #helps #Detroit #success
Leave a Reply