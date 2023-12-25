The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also achieved an important victory in the playoff race, winning clearly 30:12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams now have a record of 8:7. Tampa Bay defended its lead in the NFC South Division with its fourth win in a row over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (both 7:8). The Jaguars, whose quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his shoulder, are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the AFC South Division. Only the division winner is guaranteed to make it to the playoffs, and there are three wild card spots per conference.