Football: St. Brown sets career high in Lions win in Los Angeles
With one of the best games of his career, German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Detroit Lions to an away win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-year-old caught a touchdown and passes for a total of 156 yards in the spectacular 41:38 win on Sunday (local time) – the best in his career in the National Football League. The Lions got their seventh win in the ninth game of the season and can plan more and more confidently for the playoffs. “If we make the playoffs, we have to win every week to make it to the Super Bowl,” St. Brown told the German Press Agency. The championship final in Las Vegas is his goal.
The youngest of three brothers grew up in the Los Angeles area and also studied at the University of Southern California (USC). For the sixth time in the past seven games, he had at least 100 yards on passes; the last time a Lions professional achieved that was in 2012. “I wanted to have a good game because everyone was here,” he said of the crowd of friends and family at SoFi Stadium. He also received a lot of praise from his coach Dan Campbell: “He’s the most consistent, reliable guy you can find in this league,” he said. “He does what he’s supposed to and sometimes ten times as much. The bigger the moment, the more it’s there.”
Because the Baltimore Ravens lost 31:33 against the Cleveland Browns after four wins, the Lions are currently one of the best three teams in the league. Only the Philadelphia Eagles have one more success with eight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs also have seven wins and two defeats. The two Super Bowl participants from last season had no games this weekend, as did the Miami Dolphins with six wins and three defeats.
Maxey with 50 points in the 76ers’ eighth win in a row
In the first game since Kelly Oubre Jr.’s traffic accident, the Philadelphia 76ers won for the eighth time in a row and confirmed their status as the best team in the NBA at the moment. In the 137:126 win against the recently strong Indiana Pacers, who were without world champion Daniel Theis once again on Sunday (local time), Tyrese Maxey scored his career best of 50 points. Oubre Jr. was hit on Saturday and is in the hospital with a broken rib.
With the 76ers now having eight wins and just one loss, the Denver Nuggets can no longer keep up in the best basketball league in the world. The defending champions lost to the Houston Rockets 104:107, for the Rockets it was their sixth win in a row.
The Dallas Mavericks also improved their record to eight wins from ten games and won 136:124 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyrie Irving was the most successful for the Texans with 35 points, while Luka Doncic recorded 30 points. Maxi Kleber was missing for the second time in a row due to a dislocated little toe.
Isaiah Hartenstein got his fifth win in the ninth game of the season with the New York Knicks. Hartenstein had six points and six rebounds in the 129:107 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The best thrower for the Knicks was Julius Randle with 23 points, while LaMelo Ball scored 32 points for the Hornets.
James Harden, meanwhile, is still waiting for a win since moving from the 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers. The fourth game was also lost, the Clippers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 101:105. Harden only had eleven points, four rebounds and three assists.
Ice hockey: Next defeat for Sturm’s Sharks
German ice hockey professional Nico Sturm suffered his next defeat in the NHL with his San Jose Sharks. At the Anaheim Ducks, the worst team in the North American professional league lost 1:4 and left the ice as a loser for the 13th time in the young season. Sturm remained without a scorer point.
Meanwhile, Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks continue to search for consistency. The 3:4 defeat at the Florida Panthers was the third defeat for the 21-year-old Franconian’s team after a previous win. The Blackhawks have not yet achieved two consecutive successes in the current season in the 13 encounters so far, eight of which they lost.
Chicago fell behind three times against the Panthers, against whom Reichel and Co. had won 5-2 on their own ice at the beginning of the month. With the guests’ first equalizer by Jason Dickinson, Reichel recorded his second scorer point of the current season. The Blackhawks were then unable to counter Florida’s fourth goal by Carter Verhaeghe (43′).
Meanwhile, striker Alexis Lafreniere saved the New York Rangers from a home defeat with a late, energetic performance. With his goal eleven seconds before the end, Lafreniere saved the Rangers into overtime, and a little later he converted the decisive penalty to make it 4:3.
